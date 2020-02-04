Voting: make your voice heard

With BUSU elections just around the corner, students have an opportunity to make their voices heard. However, according to past years, most Brock students do not vote.

The 2019 February elections saw the highest voter turnout at 36.7 per cent. Although that means 63.3 per cent of students are still not voting.

According to BUSU, the October 2019 by-elections saw a voter turnout of 15.7 per cent. Again, that means 84.3 per cent of students did not vote.

Students at Brock have the right to vote and have the right to have a say in what needs to be improved or changed at the university. The October by-elections statistics indicate there were 2,639 votes. A dismal number compared to the over 19,000 students who attend Brock.

Students have the opportunity to choose who they want to drive major policy decisions in BUSU and advocate on their behalf. According to Wendell Noel, chief returning officer for BUSU, there are four executives that are voted into office each year. They make approximately $36,000 a year. That money comes from student fees. By waiving the right to decide who gets those positions may put someone into BUSU whose values differ from yours.

In 2018 Brock students paid the salaries of the four executive staff members that were voted into office for a total of $129,975.

As a student, take the time to read their platforms, and decide who will receive that money from the student fees and keep them accountable. All students have the right to have a say in what happens at Brock and this is the way to make change happen.

Take the opportunity to read platforms and decide which candidate would do the best, most and influential work for the students at Brock. Make BUSU candidates work for the opportunity to serve the students at Brock. Keep them accountable by voting responsibly.

These BUSU executives have a big impact on the lives of students at Brock so voting is important.

“Your closest politician has the most impact on your life. You will be affected more by the [Vice President of Student Services] in regards to your daily life rather than Justin Trudeau because the VPSS puts on events for you and listens to your concerns. The [Vice President of Finance and Administration] will have more influence on your health and dental plan rather than another politician at the federal level as well. When you don’t vote you give up that power,” said Noel.

People often say you can’t complain if you don’t vote. Take the opportunity to vote, it gives students the right to complain when there is something they don’t agree with, but also offers a way to make something happen. Voting is a step towards making change happen.

Follow The Brock Press to learn more about the nine candidates for this year’s BUSU elections and put your vote to work and meet the candidates at www.brockbusu.