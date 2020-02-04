Vote responsibly in this year’s executive Elections

Students are probably wondering what’s going on with the February Executive Elections of Brock University Students’ Union (BUSU). The annual Executive Elections are just around the corner and here’s a brief look at this year’s events:

A candidates meeting was convened on January 24, an hour after the nomination packages were due. The Chief Returning Officer (CRO) ensured that all candidates accepted their nomination and revised all the rules along with the timeline of the elections. BUSU’s Presidential race will have two candidates this year; there is one candidate for VPFA and VPSS respectively and three candidates are running for VPEA.

Jan. 31 concluded the preparation week that all candidates were entitled to. The campaign period went live on Monday, February 3. Online voting will open on Feb. 11 and will be live till 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 13.

The Students’ Union has a clear role in campus life for the broader student population and it can be very challenging to process all the information given during the campaign week. Here are a few suggestions you can follow to educate yourself before you vote.

1) Go up to the candidates in the hallway and have a chat.

Candidates will all have booths set up in South Block during the week. After you are done with your class in Welch Hall or you are on your way to grab lunch from Hungry Badger, stop by for a few minutes to learn about this year’s executive election candidates. Listen and thoroughly question their platform to see if their ideas are a façade for an aggrandized high-school popularity contest or genuine solutions to student problems.

2) Take a look at different platforms.

Take a couple of minutes to skim through the candidates’ platforms on their social media. Each candidate’s platform delves into how they want to solve a particular issue or be of service to the general student body.

3) Attend the debates.

There are going to be two debates (Feb. 6 and Feb. 10) before the online-voting opens on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Discussions give the broader student population an opportunity to learn about each candidate’s understanding of student-government operations. If any student cannot make it to either of the debates, they can tune in live on BrockTV’s Facebook page and BUSU’s website. All students are welcome to ask questions to the candidates; however, questions must be submitted to the CRO and be approved by him before-hand.

To know more about debates and specific positions, follow @brockbusu on Instagram. Students can find election information by following The Brock Press on Twitter @thebrockpress or by picking up the paper around campus.