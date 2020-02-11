President Profile

Gabriel Costantini

To the best of your understanding, what is the role and responsibilities of the President?

The central roles or responsibilities of the president revolve entirely around serving and advocating for the undergraduate student body, in order to ensure their needs are met and their voices are heard. As a member of the Board of Trustees, the president has a responsibility to advocate for information regarding important changes occurring within and around Brock University. Acquiring and delivering prevalent information about projects that directly impact students is crucial to ensuring that we provide the best student experience possible. The president plays an integral role in representing BUSU’s membership under both the Ontario Undergraduate Student Alliance and the Canadian Alliance of Student Associations. The president takes part in reporting BUSU’s activities to the BUSAC and the BUSU Board of Directors, while working in conjugation with these to associations for the betterment of Brock and its students.

Why have you decided to run for the position of President?

I decided to run for the position of president because there is a strong need for change. There is clear disconnect between the student union and the student body. This lack of communication and transparency directly impacts student involvement and student choice in union activities. This alienates students from the same governing body that is supposed to represent them and their ability to directly impact the direction of the student union. I have the drive, and determination to bring these changes to fruition.

Why do you believe you should be elected President?

Although I may be new to student government, I am not new to Brock University. I believe my time and experiences here have given perspective that I likely share with much of the student population. The fact that I have not been involved in student government allows me to bring a fresh, new, student experience driven perspective, that I believe will help to better the union in the ways it represents its student body.

If you needed to summarize your platform into three main issues at Brock that you believe need to be addressed, what would they be? How do you plan to address these issues?

My platform can be summarized into three main points that aim to improve communication relations between the union and the student body.

Improving Student Education of Union Actives

Communicate/educate the importance of student involvement with union activities

Improve level and quality of communication to student body

GOAL: Improve student interaction/involvement (i.e. voter turnout)

PLAN: Improve current advertisement strategies regarding BUSU activities by increasing tabling activities and social media involvement at all stages of the project’s development.

Relaying Important Information to the Student Body

I’m sure many of you who commute to Brock by car were impacted by the drastic reduction of parking in the zone 2 lot.

Information like this should be relayed by the university and the union

GOAL: Ensure future BUSU executive teams will do their best to communicate similar information

PLAN: Use membership on the Board of Trustees to ask the right questions to ensure the student body receives importation about changes that directly impact them.

Involving and Informing Students in Union Spending

Increase student involvement in funding allocations

GOAL: Ensure union funding is used for the best interest of students. Ensure students have the ability to hold BUSU accountable for transactions made with student money.

PLAN: Make complete documents of the unions financial spending easily available for students.

If elected what would you do differently from past Presidents?

I will put transparency first, I will put communication first, I will put students first. Thank you.