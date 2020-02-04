No. 8 Badgers defeat Marauders once again

This past Friday, the Brock Badgers women’s volleyball team travelled to Hamilton to take on the McMaster Marauders for the second game of their home-and-home.

It appeared as if the Badgers were facing a completely different team than the previous game, however, as the Marauders clearly took their 3-0 loss to heart. Despite Mac’s improvements, Brock still managed to come away with the win in four sets, 3-1.

“Obviously, we knew it was going to be a lot tougher game for us being on the road,” said Badgers head coach Steve Delaney. “Mac is not an easy gym to play in, it’s always windy in that gym, which makes defence and serve receive a struggle and it was for us. We were uncharacteristic in our serve receive errors, I think we had something like 16, which we shouldn’t even been able to win with that many service reception errors.”

McMaster came out swinging in the first set, easily defeating Brock 25-15. Despite resistance from the Marauders, the Badgers rebounded in the second set, taking the set 25-21 to tie the game up at one apiece. Brock kept the moment going in the third, winning the set 25-18 to go up 2-1. The fourth set went the distance as the Marauders pushed as hard as they could to force a fifth set, but ultimately fell to the Badgers 26-24 on a questionable match-point call, that saw Brock take the game 3-1.

“We did show some really good grit, fight and determination to come back in that fourth set and the match in general,” said Delaney. “It was a really big win for us, we needed it. Anytime you can win on the road is huge, especially against an opponent like Mac.

Brock improves their record the 10-3, sitting atop the OUA West with six games remaining. McMaster’s record falls to 8-7, they are currently in fourth place in the OUA West with four games remaining.

“Hopefully, [the momentum is going to carry us] into the end of the season,” said Delaney.

As usual, fifth-years Laura Condotta and Darby Taylor led the offence for Brock. Taylor posted 14 kills, 16 points and 15 kills, all team highs, while Condotta complemented her nicely with 13 kills, 15 points and six digs. Second-year middle Christian Jovetic led the team in aces and blocks with two each, while first-year libero Aleiah Torres had a strong showing with 11 digs. After her first start of the season last week, second-year Sara Rohr got the nod again at setter, posting 33 assists.

“We will take that win and we will move on, knowing that we got to be a little more consistent in our serve receive and defensive play,” said Delaney.

On McMaster’s side, they were led on offence by fourth-year Jesse Nairn, as she posted a game high 17 kills and 22 points. Third-year Rebecca Maxwell and fourth-year Kamila Haase each recorded seven kills and 11 points, while Maxwell led the team with 13 digs and Haase led the team in blocks, with three. First-year Nikolina Malic led the team with 34 assists and added a solid five kills and eight points as a setter. Nairn, Maxwell and Malic tied for the team lead with three aces each.

The No. 8 Badgers (10-3) will head back to the Bob Davis Gymnasium for their final home game of the season this coming Friday as they take on the No. 10 Waterloo Warriors (9-4) at 6:00 p.m.