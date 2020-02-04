BUSU February elections breakdown

Brock University Students’ Union (BUSU) is a student led organization whose mission is to represent undergraduate students and enhance their experience attending Brock. In order to do so, BUSU has a student Board of Directors, the Brock University Students’ Administrative Council (BUSAC) and four elected student executives who represent Brock students .

The positions open during the elections set to take place this month are for Directors of the Board (two positions, a one-year term and a two-year term) and the four student executives.

The Board of Directors is the highest electoral body that works to ensure the legal, fiscal and policy obligations of BUSU are being maintained and advanced. They oversee approval of contracts, financial projects and human resource needs of BUSU and serve on various committees that work with the executives and BUSAC members.

The members of the Board currently include three student-at-large representatives, two BUSAC representatives, the BUSU Vice-President, Finance and Administration, the BUSU President and the BUSU General Manager (non-voting).

The executive positions that are up for election are as follows:

The President, who oversees the vision, mission and principles of BUSU. The President is responsible for moving the organization forward on a number of high level projects and working with Brock administration on several committees and projects to offer a student’s perspective.

The Vice-President, External Affairs, who serves as BUSU’s representative at the Ontario University Students’ Association (OUSA) & the Canadian Alliance of Students’ Associations (CASA) (provincial and federal lobby organizations). They also oversee the BUSU’s Advocacy team which works to bring attention and changes to student issues such as debt, accessibility, student rights and policies.

The Vice-President, Student Services oversees BUSU’s 90+ clubs and student groups on-campus and the creative aspects of O-Week, Frost Week, Wellness Week and other events and opportunities for students. They also oversee the volunteer aspect of BUSU.

Lastly, the Vice-President, Finance & Administration is in charge of the transit portfolio and the financial accountability and transparency of BUSU along with the general manager. They also serve as BUSU’s executive representative on Brock’s Senate and work to build beneficial partnerships for students.

It is important for students at Brock to not only vote in the upcoming elections, but to be mindful who they vote for. The executive paid positions carry heavy responsibilities and directly affect students’ experiences at Brock. It is therefore every student’s right to have a say in who takes up this responsibility, so that Brock has a representative body.

For more information on BUSU, the elections and the candidates, interested individuals can go to www.brockbusu.ca/government/elections/.