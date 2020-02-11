BUSU Elections: VPSS

February 11, 2020 BUSU Elections, News No comments
Hey Badgers,

I’m really looking forward to being able to represent you as your Vice President of Student Services! Here’s what I hope to implement as your VPSS:

  • Make current study spaces more comfortable and potentially increase the amount of 24-hour study spaces on campus
  • Improve mental health services on campus
  • Increase halal and vegan food options on campus
  • Inter-university gym pass: partner with other schools such as University of Toronto and McMaster to offer the ability to use Brock Card for recreational services/campus gym

Please visit my Instagram page – @raads_for_VPSS – to take a look at my extensive platform, along with how I plan on implementing these ideas. I look forward to working as your VPSS, badgers!

- Raadhiyah Zowmi

