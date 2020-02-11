BUSU Elections: VPFA

VPFA profile

Rafay Rehan

1.To the best of your understanding, what is the role and responsibilities of the VPFA?

The VPFA acts as the Chief Financial Officer of BUSU and is also one of the signing officers. Any finances that are going in and out of the organization are being reviewed by the VPFA and General Manager. They are also responsible for representing BUSU on the University Administrative Committees, Brock Senate and reporting to BUSAC. A major part of the role is overseeing The Health & Dental portfolio and the Transit Portfolio.

Why have you decided to run for the position of VPFA?

Having been involved with BUSU for almost two years now has given me a good idea of the organizations role and also given me the opportunity to realize where gaps in the student experience currently exist that can be improved. I am also in my fourth year of the Bachelor or Business Administration program and want to use the education that I have received over the past few years to improve the Brock University experience for the students. Making sure that the Brock University Students Union is operating in a financially responsible manner and that students are receiving the services that they require to be successful.

Why do you believe you should be elected VPFA?

Being a fourth year undergraduate student, I understand the challenges that the Brock student faces throughout their time here. Not having affordable and adequate services leads to a lot of stress on the student. During my time at Brock I’ve always communicated with the student body, through different roles, really understanding what their day-to-day struggles are. As the student population starts increasing we need to make sure that the quality of services being provided is not deteriorating. I want to make changes to improve the student life here at Brock because I’ve been a student myself and can relate on a much more personal level. I also have the experience, education and skills needed to make these changes happen. I am determined to achieve all my platform points and more for Brock students during my term as VPFA.

If you needed to summarize your platform into three main issues at Brock that you believe need to be addressed, what would they be? How do you plan to address these issues?

Improve Transit

The VPFA is responsible for overseeing the Transit portfolio and currently our weekend transit service hours are not ideal for Brock students. We need to go back to the drawing board and put in place routes that give our students more flexibility in terms of time. Making sure certain routes are operating till a later time when students need to get home after finishing their weekend activities.

Brock University needs GO Buses on campus so it’s easier for students to commute to other cities. Other schools such as McMaster University have GO Bus stops on campus while the nearest one we have is at Fairview mall. We need to put infrastructure in place that gives companies like GO Bus and Greyhounds direct routes to enter and leave our campus.

Adding bus shelters to bus stops will definitely be a priority to prepare for extreme weather conditions. After talking to students about issues regarding transit not having enough bus shelters was one of the big problems that often came up.

More Study Space

Making sure that the Student Learning Centre referendum that ran last year is still progressing. Working with the VPSS to ensure that the Univeristy is keeping student study space in mind when developing new projects such as the Rankin Family Pavilion. Increasing 24/7 study spaces to fit the busy schedules of our Brock students especially during midterms and exams.

Variety of Food Options

Making sure Brock students have a variety of food options available and ones that are affordable. Ensuring businesses that run under BUSU such as General Brock, Union Station and Isaac’s Bar & Grill are serving food options that students want at affordable prices. This way students can avoid waiting in long lineups and save more time.

If elected what would you do differently from past VPFA’s?

The past VPFAs have done an amazing job at improving the student experience and I intend to carry the torch further. My approach to this role will be different because of my business background and marketing experience. I will make sure that there is communication between the student union and the students. Ensure that students know about the services that they are receiving and what aspects of the student experience we’re working on improving. Student input during this process is very important in order to give the students what they want and what they require. Everyone has different needs. Making sure that we’re recognizing that and consistently working on fulfilling them is crucial. These elections have your say, vote Rafay!