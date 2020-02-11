BUSU Elections: Board of Directors

Board of Directors Profile

Marcus Mcnamara-Fluellon

Why have you decided to run for the position of Director of the Board?

When I was a first-year student, I was able to personally experience the amazing things that BUSU does for us to make our time here at Brock University great. I instantly knew that this was something I wanted to be a part of. After experiencing the many different events that BUSU puts on for the students during my first and second year I decided to run in the March 2019 BUSU elections for the position of Student-At-Large representative on BUSAC, after being elected I then ran for the Board of Director’s seat and thankfully was elected to it. It has now been almost a year of being on both BUSAC and the Board of Directors and I can truly say that my experience has been nothing but amazing. I have learned so much and have been significantly involved in many things both BUSAC and the Board have done for the students this year. However, there is still a lot of work to be done. I decided to run for the position of Director of the Board to ensure that BUSU keeps moving in a positive direction and that the work that needs to be done gets done. I want to create the future of BUSU and have a positive impact on the students who are currently at Brock and all those who will be future Brock students.

Why should you be elected to the position of Director of the Board?

I should be elected to the position of Director of the Board due to the direct experience I have and the first-hand knowledge of how the Board of Directors works which will maximize the number of positive changes I can make for the students. I know what it means to be on the Board and the significant impact that the decisions we make have on every current and future student at Brock University. Also, I have the passion and drive to truly represent all students to the best of my ability and be the voice for them on the Board of directors. Due to my intensive involvement here at Brock, I have learned what many students want and the concern that some have. I feel it is my duty to address these concerns and ensure students know that we are listening to them.

If elected as a Director of the Board, how will you ensure that you effectively represent the students that have elected you?

If I am elected, I plan to run for the chair of the Board and lead next year’s Board of Directors on the right track and focus on what the students really want which will benefit them. By being the Chair of the Board I would make sure that the mission for the Board is to not only effectively represent all students but also create a plan for the future of BUSU in hopes of making the future of this already amazing organization even better. Also, representation is one of my most important platform points and it is my goal to increase the size of the Board to properly represent the students allowing for many more voices and perspectives to take part in shaping the experience of the students. Continuous and open communication between members of the board and students is essential for accurate representation and I will strive to ensure different initiatives throughout the year take place to make sure the students always have their voice at the table.

To the best of your understanding, what is the purpose and function of the BUSU Board of Directors?

The purpose and function of the Board of Directors are to ensure that policies and other legislative documents are kept up to date and maintain the standard that BUSU upholds for the students ensuring they have a safe and positive environment in BUSU. We deal with the internal human resources of the organization and govern over any legal matters. Also, we are making sure that the executives are working effectively because it is the students’ money that pays their salaries, so we want to make sure they are doing their job to the highest standards. Another aspect of the Board is running the operational side of the organization such as renovations and other expenses to ensure the students have the best experience they can at Brock.

What do you believe are the three main issues affecting Brock students today?

Financial Aid: I believe that this is one of the most impactful issues we have here on campus. With the new provincial legislation, students have been having a harder time being able to afford school and basic things such as finding affordable food and other basic necessities. This has forced many students to get part-time jobs and puts more stress into their lives. If elected to the Board of Directors I will ensure that our Financial Aid policies are examined to ensure they are helping students in the most impactful ways.

Mental Health and Support: In today’s age of social media and pressure of many forms, I believe that it affects almost every student in some capacity. It is something many people deal with and are not able to get the support that they need. Brock is a leader in the area of mental health but there is still more that needs to be done to help the students. I will fight for more mental health support to become available for students in need and to create a safe environment at Brock where people can feel comfortable to get the support that they need.

Parking and Transit: Brock University has had some major issues with parking availability recently especially with the recent construction of the Canadian games park and the new residence building. This has caused students a significant amount of hassle that needs to be addressed. There is potential of even more issues involving parking in the future regarding the building of the new student center dependent upon where the final location of building is. Zone 1 is currently being considered and if that goes through it will greatly affect the accessibility for students driving to campus. Along with parking, transit needs to be improved with increased frequency of the bus routes and the creation of a bus that runs directly between the Marylin I Walker campus and main campus.

Please summarize your key platform points.

Accountability: I believe this is one of the most important aspects when it comes to being on the Board of Directors. This is essential as the Board bares all legal accountability for the organization and must act in the organization and stakeholder’s best interest. I want to specifically focus on strengthening the accountability of the executives and fellow Board members. The executives and the Board have the largest impact on every student at Brock and I want to ensure accountability is held to them all at the highest standard. It is the students’ money that pays for the salaries of the executives and it’s the students’ money that the Board makes the operational decisions with to better their student experience with to the best of their ability.

Transparency: The Board’s decisions go largely unnoticed to the general student population and I would like to change that. It is the students’ money and they should know exactly where it is being spent. I would like to raise awareness of the Board and what we do to increase student engagement and raise excitement for new projects or business decisions that will have a great impact on the student experience. Also, I would like the students to know the future plan of the Board and play a role in voicing what they believe would benefit future students at Brock.

Representation: With Brock’s rapidly growing student population there is a continuous need for proportional representation which is not currently being met. On the Board of Directors, we currently have 7 voting members with a student population of over 19,000. To best represent the students, we need to increase the size of the Board of the Directors to allow more voices to be heard. Doing so will increase student engagement by creating newly elected positions to get the students involved in student government and will also allow many new voices and perspectives to be heard allowing for proper representation of all students at Brock.