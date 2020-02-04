Badgers wrestling brings home two more OUA championships

The Brock Badgers women’s and men’s wrestling teams showed off why they’re the top programs in the country this past Saturday at the 2020 OUA Wrestling Championships at the University of Guelph.

The Badgers wrestlers took home 16 medals in 19 events across both the women’s and men’s tournaments. The team did not win a single bronze, winning six silvers and 10 golds.

The women’s team, ranked first nationally heading into the tournament, medaled in six of eight events with a silver and five golds.

The Badgers lone women’s silver medalist was third-year Daina Morris-Armstrong in the 55kg event, losing to Guelph Gryphons’ fourth-year Hannah Little.

As for Brock’s women’s gold medalist, third-year Samantha Romano won gold in the 48kg event, defeating the Lakehead Thunderwolves’ Jessica Hong. Fourth-year Julie Steffler won the 59kg event for the Badgers, defeating first-year Brea Rogers of the York Lions. Steffler’s fellow fourth-year Hannah Taylor won gold in the 63kg weight class defeating the Thunderwolves’ Madison Clayton. Third-year Skylar Grote took home the top prize in the 67kg event defeating Western Mustangs’ first-year Paige Baynham. In the heaviest weight class for women, 82kg, fourth-year Shauna Kuebeck came away with the gold medal for Brock defeating fourth-year Jasmine Tessier of the Gryphons.

As a team, Brock’s women collected 63 points to beat out their competition for the team title, bringing home their sixth straight OUA championship banner. Western finished as the runner-up with 51 points.

The men’s team, ranked third nationally and first provincially heading into the tournament, medaled in 10 of 11 events, winning five silvers and five golds.

The Badgers men’s silver medalists include second-years Garette Saunders, Bobby Narwal and Tejvir Boal and fourth-years Joe Martin and Ty Bridgwater. Saunders and Narwal missed out on gold to a pair of Gryphons, fourth-year Kyle Robinson in the 57kg event and fifth-year Alexander Chaves in the 72kg event, respectively. Bridgwater, in the 76kg weight class and Boal, in the 82kg weight class, were also taken down by a pair of teammates, fourth-year Ben Zahra and fifth-year Ameen Aghamirian of the McMaster Marauders, respectively. Martin won silver in the 61kg event, losing gold to Lakehead’s Marco Palermo.

All of the Badgers’ men’s gold medalists were seniors. Ligrit Sadiku won the top prize in the 65kg event, besting Western’s Hassan Al-Hayawi. Cruiz Manning defeated third-year Connor Quinton from McMaster in the 68kg event, while Ignatius Pitt took down Quinton’s teammate fourth-year Bradley MaGarrey in the 90kg event. Clayton Pye won the 100kg weight class with a defeat of Guelph’s fifth-year Job Reinhart. In the heaviest weight class, 120kg, Richard Deschatelets defeated second-year Kyle Jordon of the Ryerson Rams.

Brock’s men absolutely blew their competition out of the water for the team title with 95 points to take home their fifth straight team banner as OUA Champions. The runner-up McMaster had just 66 points.

The Brock Badgers will be hosting the 2020 U Sports Wrestling Championships on February 21 and 22 in the Bob Davis Gym, as the women look for their ninth straight national championship and the men look to repeat for the seventh straight time.