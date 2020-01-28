Tenant rights: do you know yours?

Three weeks into the winter term and the thought that is on many students’ minds is house hunting. For many people the time has come to leave the comfort of residence and search for a place of their own. However, whether it’s a student’s first time renting a house or not, it is important to know the tenant rights in Ontario.

On January 31, the Niagara Community Legal Clinic and Niagara Poverty Reduction Network are holding an information session at the West Lincoln Public Library from 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

“A lot of people see landlords as the people who set all the rules, you know because it’s their house or apartment, so they’re too scared to be like ‘uh, no you can’t just raise the rent whenever you want’ or something like that,” said one third-year student living off campus. “They’re scared they’ll be kicked out, which in itself is something a landlord can’t just do. So it’s really important for people to know their rights.”

There are many myths or misconceptions surrounding the power and authority of landlords and the purpose of the information session is to re-empower the tenant, and keep students from being manipulated or taken advantage of.

One major belief is that the end of the lease is the end of the tenancy. In actuality, the default condition, if neither the tenant nor landlord has given the other notice of terminating the tenancy, is for a fixed period tenancy to turn into a month-to-month tenancy at the end of the lease.

Another myth is that a landlord can increase rent whenever they want to and by however much they feel like. While there are no restrictions on the amount a landlord can charge when a tenant first moves in, once a tenant has moved in they get quite a few protections. First, the rent can usually only be increased once per year (either 12 months from when the tenant first moved in or from the last rent increase) and second, the landlord must provide 90 days notice of the rent increase. For old buildings, the landlord can only increase the rent by a set percentage.

On the other hand, there are some students who have beliefs that landlords have less rights than they actually do and this is equally as dangerous.

“When I got my first house last year, one of my housemates was always so upset when the landlord would say he wanted to come to the house,” said one second-year student. “She’d go on and on about how he wasn’t allowed to enter the house while we were renting it and that he was breaking the law. Eventually, she decided she was going to confront him and threatened to report him the next time he did it. So when he sent us the notice that he was going to show up, we decided to look up specifically what law he was breaking and how, so that we could prove to him we knew what we were talking about. Imagine our surprise and my housemate’s embarrassment when we realized that he actually wasn’t doing anything wrong.”

The information session at West Lincoln Public Library is a chance for interested individuals to ask questions and be informed on their rights, leading to a safer, less anxious or uneasy life outside of residence. It is a free event, and anyone interested in going should register by Jan. 31 on westlincolnlibrary.ca/events.