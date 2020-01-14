Illusions: A Magic Show intersects magic and reality

A new solo performance will be bringing magic to Brock this upcoming weekend. Illusions: A Magic Show is an independent production by Matthew Martin.

Martin’s show will be running on January 17, 2020, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine & Performing Arts. The admission is on a pay-what-you-can basis. All of the funds raised will be donated to a charity of Martin’s choice to help combat the wildfires currently ravaging Australia.

In Illusions: A Magic Show Martin aims to explore the deeper meaning of illusions and magic in a real-life context.

“The show is really about not only the illusions we see on stage, like the magic stuff but also the illusions we run into in our everyday lives. I reference time and scam artists,” said Martin. “We are surrounded every day by some form of illusion, and with the show, I wanted to highlight that and pull the veil back so that we are not fooled [by illusions] anymore.”

A second year DART major, Martin is no stranger to the spotlight.

“I have been performing for eight years now. This is my first solo show, but I have opened for people and performed at bars and whatnot. But this is my first stage show on my own,” said Martin.

Martin notes that originality was important to him while creating his first solo show. Marin wanted to do something fresh and unique to his personal style.

“I didn’t want to do what everybody else was doing, I wanted to do something different. The idea [for the show came from] the illusions we are always encountering but fail to recognize them, or we brush them off,” said Martin.

Once he had the idea of basing the show on illusions, it was a whirlwind to achieve the final result.

“It’s absolutely bonkers how in September all I had was writing on a piece of paper and now I have a show,” said Martin.

Besides exploring real-life illusions, Martin hopes this show is an ode to the lesser celebrated performing arts, like magic.

“People tend to believe that the [portrayal of truth via fiction] is exclusive to that art form, but art in general uses lies to portray the truth. People tend to forget about performance arts, like magic or juggling or unicycle riding. Any kind of art can have a message,” said Martin.

One of the messages Martin hopes audiences get out of his show is that fiction, in this case, magic, can be used to portray the truth.

“We have all seen plays and movies before and we tend to think of these as fictional representations to show us a true message. For example, Star Wars - there are obviously not actually space wizards in the galaxy, but they use that story to represent something true about friendship, loyalty and honour,” said Martin.

Martin says his show is appropriate for anyone, although younger audience members may have the deeper message of his performance go over their heads. However, the show is family-friendly and just about anyone could enjoy Martin’s performance.

“I won’t say it’s fully acceptable to every single person, mainly kids, although my show is family-friendly, there is no swearing, no offensive content […] but some of the subject matter is deep and may be difficult for a five-year-old to understand. For example, I talk about theories about time and how we perceive time,” said Martin.

This performance will challenge audience members to think about a greater, macro-scale context. Illusions: A Magic Show hopes to leave audience members more aware of the world they live in and the illusions they are faced with every day.

“I hope people take away to think more critically about the world around them. We live in a world now where information is so incredibly easy to access,” said Martin. “It is absolutely bonkers how easy it is to access information, but also because of that, we get bombarded with information. We’re being waterboarded with information and we take it at face value. I don’t want people to take the world for granted and I want people to understand the complex mechanisms that we encounter every day but we just walk past.”