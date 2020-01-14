BUSU February elections in the air

This week marks the beginning of the Brock University Students’ Union (BUSU) February Election period with the opening of nominations for the four available executive positions. Nominations are open to all currently enrolled Brock undergraduate students.

According to BUSU, the primary purpose of the February election period is to elect the Directors of the Board, who are BUSU’s highest governing body that oversees legislation, human resources, financial and legal decisions. This period also serves to elect BUSU’s four student executives — the President; Vice-President, Finance and Administration (VPFA); Vice-President, External Affairs (VPEA) and Vice-President, Student Services (VPSS).

President

The President of BUSU is responsible for being the manager of the executive team, as well as providing direction and leadership for the organization. Reporting to the Board of Directors, the President represents the organization with internal and external stakeholders and provides insight on important matters pertaining to the student experience.

VPFA

The VPFA is a leader within BUSU that manages the financial plans and member benefits. Throughout the year, the VPFA evaluates all aspects of the budgets, as well as oversees the student health and dental plan and transit agreements.

VPEA

The VPEA is a has a role in all aspects relating to advocacy, policy creation and student rights. That individual is the connection between BUSU and its external lobby groups, with a key role in the Ontario Undergraduate Students’ Alliance (OUSA). The VPEA helps to influence policy that is shared with key political partners on municipal, provincial and federal issues affecting students.

VPSS

The VPSS has a key role in all aspects of events, clubs and services. That individual is the lead in creating student experiences that are engaging, exciting and entertaining.

Director of the Board

The Directors of the Board are student-volunteer leaders who set the strategic direction of BUSU. The directors are there to listen to the needs of the students and discuss what can be achieved utilizing the organization’s operations team.

In addition to the electing of BUSU’s executive body, the period is sometimes used to vote for referendums. In a Brock University Students’ Administrative Council Meeting on Jan. 8, it was outlined that Brock’s Student Justice Centre (SJC) no longer receives funding as their previous Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has expired. As such, the SJC is seeking to go to Committee so they can run a referendum in hopes of securing funding going forward. As of Jan. 13, there is no new MOU on the BUSU website, however, there is a possibility that the referendum will be run during the upcoming February elections.

Over the next few weeks, there are several important dates relating to the upcoming election period.

On Jan. 24 at 4:00 p.m., the nomination period for the February elections will close.

The week of Jan. 27 – 31 will be preparation week for all executive nominees.

Campaigning will officially begin on Monday, February 3 and will run until Thursday, February 14 at 9:00 p.m.

The voting period for the elections will run from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13 and will be done online. All current undergraduate students at Brock are eligible and encouraged to vote in the upcoming student government elections and can do so via a ballot that will be sent to student email accounts.

Students interested in running for any of the elected positions top by the BUSU Office to get your nomination package to formally put your name forward. To find more information on the election period and detailed outlines of each executive position, students can visit brockbusu.ca/government/elections.