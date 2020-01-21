Brock’s Confucius Institute offers free Weng Chun Kung Fu trial session

The Brock community has an opportunity to take part in a free trial of Weng Chun Kung Fu hosted by the Confucius Institute and Brock recreation.

Students of all ages are invited to learn basic moves behind the martial art with instructors to teach each step. This is a unique opportunity as this form of Kung Fu is different than other types.

“[Weng Chun] is a passive martial art. It is much more about waiting to see if you are going to get attacked then once you do, responding accordingly. We say you are like water. If an enemy is coming at you and they are going to hit you, you are going to flow around their punch rather than being like a rock and stopping it,” said Cameron Andress, fourth-year computer science student and Weng Chun instructor.

Sifu Peter Yuen teaches Siu Lam Weng Chun Kung Fu. According to Alan Cimprich, a Weng Chun instructor, this form of Kung Fu was developed by a monk in the Siu Lam Temple in the Canton province of China. This is the style that emphasizes gentle movements which Sifu calls “soft-style” not “brute force”.

During the class students are taken through a warm up and then Sifu, or one of the other instructors, demonstrates and explains the basic move or the purpose behind it. The main idea is to protect and attack on the centre line. According to Andress this is where all the vital organs are situated in the body; it is important to redirect the force from that spot and use that same force against them.

Another important concept in Weng Chun is the bridges. This means to keep in contact with your opponent by keeping a close distance, which reduces their force and allows you to know their next move.

“Because you are so close and you are maintaining contact with your opponent any slight movement they make you can feel on your skin. So if you have your arm extended and the back of your wrist is touching the inside of their wrist and they go to punch you, you can feel the change in the muscle movement. You can react much quicker than your eye could tell you to,” said Andress.

There are numerous benefits to taking part in Kung Fu. It can build confidence, improve individual health and fitness, offers a good work out and teaches self defence. It can help Brock students with the high demands of their school career as well.

“It is a good source of stress release. It really helps focus your mind. I wouldn’t liken it to meditation but it is a good source of mindfulness. It takes you out of issues you are dealing with at school, with assignments and homelife and gets you to focus on one thing. It resets your brain for you to get back into the grind. It helps to expand your network too,” said Andress.

As a martial art, it teaches self defence through the repetitive movements in blocking, redirection and punching, which allows for them to become second nature and improves agility, mindfulness and quick reflexes.

“The self defence aspect is to lessen the amount of damage done to you and in the process, without having to think about it, applying their forces against them and you have defended yourself and reduced their capability to hurt you,” said Andress.

If interested in trying a session, students can attend the final free session on Wednesday January 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Two programs in Weng Chun Kung Fu will continue to run at Brock although there is a registration fee for these programs. Contact ci@brocku.ca for more information and to register for the Wednesday evening program from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. For the program in the fitness studio at the Walker Complex go to brocku.ca/recreation under the Fitness and Programs tab. This program will run Wednesday’s from 2:00 p.m. to 2:50 p.m.

For more information those interested can visit Experience BU or visit siulamwengchun.ca.