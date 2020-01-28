Badgers unable to tame Lions

After taking down the OUA leading Toronto Varsity Blues, the Brock Badgers women’s hockey team had their sights on the second-best team in the league, the York Lions.

The Lions victory was thanks, in part, to stand out goaltending from Lauren Dubie who’s having a career year.

The Badgers played the Lions back in October and knew to be better prepared for the physicality that the Lions bring to every single game. They are the single most penalized team in the OUA, but with a penalty kill unit that operates at 92.1 per cent, that’s not a pressing issue for them. They’ve only allowed eight power play goals to end up in the back of their net over the course of the season, which gives them the luxury of playing a much more reckless style of hockey knowing their PK can bail them out.

Caroline Eagles opened scoring just after the two minute mark of the first period. After a disastrous sequence where the Badgers were unable to clear their own end and allowed three shots on net in the first two minutes of the game.

The Badgers were less prepared to match the sheer amount of skill that the York Lions are also able to bring. Kara Washer is the Lions’ highest point scorer and she’s able to do it while also leading the team in penalty minutes.

Washer scored at 9:42 and there was really nothing that Badgers goaltender Jensen Murphy could do to stop her. Murphy stopped the initial shot, but the rebound flew into the air on the rebound. Washer batted the puck out of the air and into the net to put the Lions up 2-0.

The second period saw a few good chances as they both teams took seven shots but nothing came of it for either. The Badgers started the third period with just under two minutes of power play time as Washer had been sent off the ice for head contact at the end of the second.

Their power play unit, which is ninth in the OUA, wasn’t able to make anything happen and they continued to trail.

Erin Locke scored for the Lions at 4:18 and that was it for the Badgers. There were a few last minute efforts. Head coach Margot Page even attempted to pull Murphy from the net hoping to score three quick ones.

The Badgers took their place at sixth in the OUA after this loss. The playoffs are still almost entirely up in the air, for the Badgers and everyone else. Toronto and York are safe bets to make it into the playoffs but even they could slide from first and second place, respectively.

The Badgers currently have 31 points, just one point ahead of Ryerson and one point behind Guelph. All three teams have six games remaining, meaning 18 available points in the standings.

The Badgers will play both Guelph and Ryerson on Thursday and Saturday of this week. These games will be vital, not only in securing points for themselves, but making sure their closest competition doesn’t earn an advantage.