Badgers put on another successful breast cancer awareness week

This past weekend as a part of the U Sports breast cancer awareness program, the Brock Badgers athletic programs did their part raising funds and awareness through their varsity basketball, hockey and volleyball programs.

The women’s hockey team put on their annual ‘Pink in the Rink’ day, which saw their players wearing pink jerseys, stick tape and socks in honour of the many breast cancer survivors who were in attendance. It just so happens that the Badgers played their best game of the new year as well.

“I think it’s a huge thing our players obviously get very fired up about it, they love their pink jerseys but I think more importantly they love what it stands for and what we can do to help other women and obviously the men who get breast cancer as well,” said women’s hockey head coach Margot Page.

“It’s a great opportunity to be able to make people aware and raise funds for our breast cancer survivors and people that are going through those battles all the time. I don’t know if that’s why they were fired up but I can tell you this is the best game we’ve played since the half in the way we started out. There’s a lot of pride in that with them and our athletes take a lot of pride in this game,” said Page.

“[Brock] really does everything,” said Beth Dandridge, community coordinator for the Cancer Society of Niagara. “We come and support them, whether it’s standing here at a booth or giving out pamphlets and boards for them to have at the event but we come to the events to support it.”

The basketball and volleyball teams wore black and pink warmup shirts and pink socks, while the women’s teams wore pink scrunchies and used a pink ball during their game against Windsor.

“Everybody has a family member or someone they know, be it friends or close family, that has been affected by cancer,” said men’s basketball head coach Willy Manigat. “It’s something that affects everybody so to be a part of it and get some awareness out there — unfortunately today the weather struck, so it limited the fans that we got out there — but it’s about awareness and about continued education and fighting cancer together and getting people to participate and donating and helping researchers out there to find a cure for cancer.”

“It’s something that affects everybody all the time and it’s much bigger than basketball, so we’re glad to be a part of it and hopefully we can find a cure,” said women’s basketball head coach Mike Rao.

All throughout the weekend, fans were encouraged to donate to the Cancer Society of Niagara, something that Dandridge says is a big reason why the sports teams put on this important weekend.

“[The athletic teams] absolutely helps raise funds, because everyone follows the athletics at a university, so when you have such a wide array of [teams] playing on the same weekend it’s fantastic because you’re grabbing a whole bunch of people,” said Dandridge.

“The breast cancer piece is huge, we look around the gym and everyone is wearing pink and you know everyone knows somebody or has personally been affected by cancer or breast cancer,” said women’s volleyball head coach Steve Delaney. “My mom had lung cancer, so cancer is a big thing and any time you can get people together under one roof paying tribute to a good cause of supporting something like breast cancer, I think it’s a really positive experience for everyone in the building.”

Dandridge also adds that the Cancer Society of Niagara has an event coming up on January 31 with the Niagara IceDogs, one that is still looking for volunteers.

For more information email beth.dandridge@ontario.cancer.ca.