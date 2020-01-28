Badgers lose in OT to last-place Lions

The York Lions men’s hockey team were on an 11-game losing streak before they played the Brock Badgers on Thursday. The Badgers gave them their first win of 2020, losing the game 5-4 in OT.

By the end of the first period, the Lions were up 2-0. Two goals in 21 seconds, both prompted by big turnovers on the Badgers’ part, gave the Lions the lead heading into the second period.

It was a bad period for the Badgers on the scoreboard, but head coach Marty Williamson was able to see past the teams’ mistakes.

“We out-shot them 17 to seven,” he said. “It was a pretty dominant period by us other than [the goals allowed].”

The second period told almost an identical story to the first: two turnovers in 45 seconds gave the Lions a 4-0 lead.

“We love the energy we’re coming out with. We have to stay mentally strong and not make these little turnovers. Guys are pushing it so much it’s like everything is going well for us and we keep pushing to try and get a bit more and that’s costing us,” said Williamson.

The Badgers had allowed four goals in the first half of the game and not scored once. They were outshooting the Lions, but their shots weren’t making it into the net.

Tyler Rollo, seemingly flipping a switch, decided that he was going to will the Badgers into a comeback. Ayden MacDonald made a cross-ice pass to Rollo who beat York’s goaltender, Cole Ceci, with a clean wrist shot.

At 15:46 the Lions took a high sticking penalty. It didn’t take the Badgers long to score on the ensuing power play. Jordan Sambrook took the hardest shot of the game from the hash marks. It was well placed and well timed. This was Sambrook’s fifth goal of the season. The defender leads the team in points with 17.

Sambrook cut the Lions’ lead in half but it was Rollo who put the Badgers within one goal of a tie. He scored his eighth goal of the season. Before this game, Rollo had not scored a goal in five games.

Ayden MacDonald tied the game on the power play to start the third, just 30 seconds after York headed to the penalty box for a too many men call. Neither team could recapture the lead and the game went to overtime.

It was not the ending the Badgers were hoping for when the Lions scored at 1:31 but it’s a game Williamson can live with. The comeback earned them the one point that an overtime loss provides.

York is still the last place team in the OUA but Williamson said he was careful not to underestimate them.

“They’ve lost 11 in a row, nine of them by one goal. They’re in every game. We watched them play Ryerson, Toronto, two of the top teams in the league and they lost by a goal late in the game,” said Williamson. “We almost caught them. They’re a good team and there’s parity in this league.”

Rollo scored the fifth-place Badgers’ lone goal in a 2-1 loss against the fourth-place

Windsor Lancers. This puts him first among Badgers in scoring.

Only Toronto and Ryerson have clinched playoff spots in the OUA West; Carleton, UQTR and Ottawa have managed the same in the OUA East.

The Badgers have three away games, one at York where they’ll look to redeem themselves, and two against Lakehead, who are just two points behind them in the standings. Their next home game will be their final of the regular season against the Western Mustangs.