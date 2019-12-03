10. Israel Vázquez

A boxer out of Mexico, Vázquez is a three time super bantamweight world champion, standing at 5’4½. He competed from 1995 to 2010 partaking in 49 fights, going 44-5 with 32 wins by knockout. For comparison, the great Floyd Mayweather Jr. — although in a different weight class — participated in 50 fights going undefeated but with only 27 knockouts.

9. Marcus Trescothick

Trescothick played professional cricket in England from 1993 until his retirement at the end of this past 2019 season. He played 962 games over four different variations of the game, scoring 48 623 runs. Trescothick won the NBC Denis Compton Award for “the most promising young player” in 1996 and 1997, the Wisden Cricketer of the Year Award in 2005 and the PCA Player of the Year in 2000, 2009 and 2011. His autobiography Coming Back to Me, detailing his struggles with anxiety and depression, was named the William Hill Sports Book of the Year in 2008. He was made a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 2005.

8. Larry Csonka

A fullback, Csonka played in the NFL from 1968 to 1979. In 146 career games, he rushed for 8081 yards, while putting up another 820 receiving yards and scoring a total 68 touchdowns. Csonka made five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro First Teams. He won back-to-back Super Bowls VII and VIII with the Miami Dolphins and was awarded the Super Bowl VIII MVP. In his final season, in his final season in 1979 he won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award. Csonka was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987 and the Dolphins retired his jersey number 39 in 2002.

7. Nellie Fox

Fox was a second baseman in the MLB from 1947 to 1965. Known for his ability to rack up hits and get on base, he finished his career with a .288 AVG and .348 OBP. Fox made 15 All-Star teams and won three Gold Gloves for his defense at the keystone. He was awarded the 1959 AL MVP award after posting a .306 AVG and .380 OBP over a league leading 717 plate appearances and 156 games. The Chicago White Sox retired his No. 2 jersey in 1976 and was posthumously inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in 1997.

6. Ken Stabler

A quarterback in the NFL from 1970 to 1984, Stabler threw 27 938 passing yards with a 59.8 pass completion percentage, a 75.3 quarterback rating and 194 touchdowns over 184 games. He led the league in passing touchdowns and pass completion percentage twice and yards per game, quarterback rating and yards per pass attempt once each. Stabler won Super Bowl XI, made four Pro Bowls and two All-Pro First Teams. In 1974, he was named MVP and Offensive Player of the Year, two years later he won the Bert Bell Award for the player of the year. He was named to the 1970s NFL All-Decade Team. Stabler was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016, a year after his death.

5. Sir Alastair Cook

The only active athlete on the list, Cook currently plays professional cricket in England for the Essex County Cricket Club. He has played 725 games to date over the same four different variations of the game as Tescothick. Cook has scored 45 398 runs since his debut in 2002. Cook has won the NBC Denis Compton Award four times from 2003 to 2006, the Young Cricketer of the Year Award in 2005, the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year Award in 2011 and the Wisden Cricketer of the Year Award in 2012. He was made a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 2011 and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2018. He will only be 35 this Christmas, realistically giving him a few more years to add to his stats and accolades that already make him one of the greatest cricketers of all-time.

4. Françoise Dürr

A tennis player from the 1960s to 1980s, Dürr has a number of accolades to her name. She has a 101-79 singles record and a 202-80 doubles record. She won 26 singles titles and one Grand Slam singles title. During her singles career, Dürr peaked at number three in the worldwide women’s rankings. She was even more proficient in doubles, upwards of 60 titles, seven Grand Slam women’s doubles titles and four Grand Slam mixed doubles titles. She peaked at number one in the worldwide women’s doubles rankings. She received the WTA Tour’s Honorary Membership Award in 1988 for her contributions to women’s tennis and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2003. In 2010, she became a member of France’s Ordre national du Mérite.

3. Pud Galvin

A member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum since 1965, Galvin pitched for 15 seasons posting a 2.85 ERA across 6003.1 innings pitched in 705 games from 1875 to 1892. He sits 10th all-time with 688 games started. Galvin tossed an outstanding 646 complete games, good for second all-time, behind the infamous Cy Young. He won the ERA title during his rookie season at the age of 18. In 1883, he lead the league with 76 games pitched, 75 starts, 72 complete games and 656.1 innings pitched, nowadays starting pitchers will make just over 30 starts a year and it is quite a feat to even hit 200 innings, the highest single season total in the 21st century was 266 by Toronto Blue Jays’ Roy Halladay in 2003. Galvin pitched over 400 innings another eight times.

2. Jairzhno

Jairzhno is widely regarded as one of the best soccer players of all-time. He played in South America and Europe from 1959 to 1982, scoring over 200 goals. Representing Brazil on the international stage, he scored 33 goals over 81 matches. Jairzhno appeared for his country in three World Cups (1966, 1970, 1974), winning in 1970 when he made the tournament’s all-star team and won the Silver Boot. In 1972, he was named South American Player of the Year. World Soccer magazine ranked Jairzhno the 27th greatest player of the 20th century, ahead of the likes of Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham. He is also a member of the Brazilian Football Museum Hall of Fame.

1. Rickey Henderson

Henderson is perhaps best known for being the Major League Baseball’s (MLB) all-time stolen bases leader with 1406. His record is 468 more than Lou Brock, the man who sits in second place with 938. He holds the MLB record for most stolen bases in a single season with 130 and is also the all-time leader in runs scored with 2295 and leadoff home runs with 81. Henderson lead the American League (AL) in hits, OBP, OPS and OPS+ once each, walks four times, runs scored five times and stolen bases a whopping 12 times. During his career, Henderson won three Silver Sluggers and one Gold Glove. He made the All-Star team 10 times and won two World Series (1989 with Oakland and 1993 with Toronto). In 1989, he was awarded the ALCS MVP and won the AL MVP the following year. Henderson was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in 2009.