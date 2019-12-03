Spending the holidays away from home

One of the hardest times of the year to be away from your family is during the holidays. Though you might not be home this season, it doesn’t have to be a completely bad experience. Here are a few tips to help make the holidays away from home the best they can possibly be.

Spend time with friends.

When away from your family, it can be less lonely if you spend time with the next-closest group of people to you, friends. Surround yourself with people that make you smile. A big part of having fun away from home is celebrating with the people you currently have around, instead of wishing for the ones that aren’t.

This can be difficult if you’re in a brand-new place and don’t know many people, but even if you have people around that are more like acquaintances, it can still make the holidays a whole lot better spending time with them rather than by yourself.

Very few people would want to be alone during their holiday break so don’t be afraid to ask if your friends and acquaintances have plans around the holidays. Chances are, if they can bring you with them to their event, they will.

Bring home to you.

Home is not just about the four walls and a roof. It’s not only the house you grew up in, the town where you found yourself, even the streets and sidewalks of the place you feel most comfortable in right now.

As you grow, ‘home’ will shift and change based on the people, based on who you become, based on the things you encounter and the relationships you build as you go. So, when you’re feeling separated from the people you love the most, when it seems like you’re a thousand miles away from everyone that reminds you of ‘home,’ you can tell yourself home is not just a place.

Home is a feeling that can follow you wherever you go. Your family will always be ‘home’ — whether they are blood-related or not. You can still be at home anywhere because you can be with family in spirit, even if you can’t be with them physically. Especially now that connecting with loved ones can be only a quick phone call away. Remember that home is a feeling, not a place.

It can also help to decorate your living space with things that remind you of home to help ease homesickness. Maybe it’s a decoration you have in your bedroom or a meaningful photo, surrounding yourself with things that have sentimental value helps a lot.

Try something new.

While it’s nice to bring your own traditions with you wherever you are, being open to celebrating the holidays a little differently can help create a totally new and unique experience. Take this opportunity to learn about and participate in some of the local holiday traditions that you might not have been exposed to. One of the ways to make your holidays memorable is by getting out of your comfort zone and trying at least one thing that you wouldn’t normally do. Who knows, you might end up with new traditions by the end of the season.

Holidays away will always be tough for many people. While you can never fully replicate the feelings of home and being with your loved ones, some of these tips might make things a little easier and a little more enjoyable this season.