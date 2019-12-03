Random acts of kindness: spreading holiday spirit

I love random acts of kindness. They are so fun and really help to get you into the holiday spirit. My favourite act of kindness was taking homemade cookies to the fire hall during their training meeting. This calendar gives you ideas of what you can do for others this December and maybe all year through. Try one, try it for a week or try all of them. If you have just a little cash there are options. No cash at all? There are options too. Pick something and have fun with it. Get your friends involved too. Maybe make it a group effort to complete all of these random acts of kindness.