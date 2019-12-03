Have a crafty Christmas with do-it-yourself decorations

Ho ho ho! It is that time of year for awkward family interactions! Not to mention the incessant questions about your relationship status, your ever-declining grades in school and of course, if you bought your jeans with rips in them or if you purposely ripped them. The best way to ease the uncomfortable questions is, naturally, to make crafts together. You can distract your relatives with lots of glitter and these easy do-it-yourself crafts.

Pinecone Christmas trees

First, go and collect about a dozen pinecones. You will need acrylic paint in metallic silver and gold. Clean the pinecones with water and dry them off thoroughly. Set up scrap paper on the surface you are painting on and spread out the clean pinecones. From there paint them, alternating between silver and gold to add some variety. Hot glue beads onto the pinecones and once the paint has dried, these will look like tiny ornaments to complete the Christmas tree look. These look great on a mantle or can be arranged into a centrepiece.

Cinnamon stick reindeer

This is a personal favourite as they always adorned my Christmas tree at home until one year my dog decided they would be a good snack. Although not pet-friendly, these little guys are too cute. You will need large cinnamon sticks, brown pipe cleaners, googly eyes, ribbon and red pom-poms. Grab three cinnamon sticks and arrange them in a triangle. Hot glue the corners of the triangle together. Wrap a pipe cleaner around two of the three corners and shape them into antlers. On the corner that does not have a pipe cleaner, hot glue the red pom-pom to make the remaining corner into the reindeer’s nose. Hot glue two googly eyes on the cinnamon sticks connecting the antlers to the nose. Make a loop of ribbon so that you can hang your craft on the Christmas tree!

Mason jar snowmen

This craft is perfect to decorate a mantle or coffee table. Buy a couple of mason jars, various strips of fabric (preferably different colours of plaid), white or clear decorative gems, googly eyes, orange construction paper, buttons and hot glue. Fill each mason jar with the decorative gems, then screw the lid onto each jar. Cut small triangles out of the orange construction paper to make the carrot nose and hot glue this to the middle of the jar. Add eyes and glue the buttons down the middle. Wrap the fabric around the jar to make a scarf for the snowman. If you want to go the extra mile, craft a top hat out of black construction paper.

Hand wreath

This one is perfect for young crafters. You will need scissors, green construction paper, a paper plate, decorations (pom-poms, bells etc.), ribbon and glue. Take the paper plate and cut out a circle in the middle, large enough that the plate resembles a wreath. Trace your hands and other’s hands out on the green construction paper. Carefully cut out the traced hands. Glue the cut out hands with the fingers facing outward onto the paper plate. Layer them to make the wreath look full. Once you have completed the base of the wreath, decorate to your liking with bells, pom-poms, ribbons or whatever else you want to use to spice up your wreath. Hang your do-it-yourself wreath on the front door or a cabinet to add some holiday cheer.

Popsicle stick snowflakes

For this craft, you will need hot glue, light blue paint, sequins and popsicle sticks. Lay a single popsicle stick down and put a small dot of hot glue in the middle. Lay the next popsicle stick diagonally on top and continue until the popsicle sticks resemble a star-shaped snowflake. Once the glue has dried, paint the popsicle sticks light blue. From there, decorate with sequins. These snowflakes can be sprinkled across a coffee table or can be made into ornaments with a loop of ribbon attached to the back.

Wine bottle vases

This is more of an adult craft and is sure to be a showpiece for any table. First, empty three wine bottles any which way you prefer, preferably with aesthetically pleasing or matching labels. Clean the bottles out and ensure each bottle is dry. Purchase wine bottle cork lights (which can be found on Amazon) and fish the string of lights into the bottle. Decorate the outside of the bottle with ribbon, plaid fabric tied around the middle or even bedazzle it with stick-on sequins. Another way to add to this craft would be to spell “joy” across the bottles with fabric letters or any other word that relates to the holidays. These will work perfectly for mood lighting around the dinner table or to lighten up a bookshelf or mantle.

Gingerbread man friendship chain

Accordion fold a piece of brown construction paper, four or five times over. Stencil out the shape of a gingerbread man then carefully cut it out. Avoid the seams where the paper is folded, as those are what keep the chain together. Once it is cut out, stretch out the gingerbread man line. Decorate the gingerbread men with glitter glue, markers, sequins or buttons. If folded correctly these guys can stand up on their own or you could attach more than one line of them they can be wrapped around a Christmas tree.

Ornaments

This craft is perfect for those who are not very crafty. Buy clear ornaments from the dollar store, along with festive paint colours. Grab fake snow or cotton balls as well. Unscrew the cap of the ornaments and pour in the fake snow or stuff in the cotton balls (which may need to be ripped into smaller bits). On the outside, paint a snowman’s face, followed by buttons down the middle. This craft is very low maintenance and can be done by just about anyone. To add variety, some of the ornaments can be painted with plain patterns without the stuffing to make simple DIY ornaments.