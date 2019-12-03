Create a winter reading list this holiday season

This winter, you can rekindle your literary habits with a solid reading list. Making a reading list is definitely an arduous task. You have to consider all sorts of questions; is there any particular genre or writer you want to learn about? How to pick books that you’ll end up re-reading? (Personally, re-reading is an essential element for a winter reading list) and so on. Most of us would say we are following a reading list, but very few of us have an actual dedicated document. I’d recommend creating a simple excel sheet where you keep a log of things such as start date and an end date of a book you’re done reading or you can use a website like Goodreads. An actual list keeps you on track and inspires you to read more.

Here are some suggestions on how to set up your reading list this holiday season:

Keep it fresh

You might change your mind about some books or may want to introduce new books over time. Set a number of books that you want on your reading list, keep removing books once you’re done reading and replace them with new ones.

Add books you’ll end up re-reading

Winter reading lists are more about getting comfortable and absolving yourself from the rest of world than exploring why Elon Musk thinks humans should end up on Mars (I mean, unless you’re a SpaceX fan). Choose books that align with your interests and have a quota for classics in your reading list. A healthy reading list helps you explore a personal interest through different genres.

Try out something new

Step out of the mundane; you never know what you might like unless you try. Keep an eye out for rapidly growing genres. For example, dystopian fiction has always been controversial but recently has been embraced as one of the most readable genres out there. If you’re doubtful about a genre that’s alien to your taste, research a little about your book.

Seek recommendations

If you’re confused or unsure about a book, look for some reviews and recommendations. The internet is a great source for exploring other people’s experiences. Post a story on your Instagram asking for reading recommendations or just simply google some of the most vibrant reading lists available.

Here are my top five book recommendations to get you started:

Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood.

The book tells a story in the distant future while addressing concepts of modern misogyny, and forced subordination. Whether Margaret Atwood was giving today’s society a hint of where it’s headed or whether it’s just a well written story is a question that remains unanswered.

The 5 AM Club by Robin Sharma.

You cannot go wrong with this book. We all want to optimize our time to become the best versions of ourselves and Robin Sharma’s amazing story telling style makes self-development fun and addictive.

Five Carat Soul by James McBride

A series of short stories that span across different timelines is definitely something you might want to consider reading during your Christmas break.

1984 by George Orwell

This was George Orwell’s ninth and final book of his career. Published in 1949, the book paints a picture of a totalitarian regime indulged in unwanted surveillance. You might have read it when you were 16 but definitely worth a second read.

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

Paulo Coelho was about to give up on his career as a novelist when ‘The Alchemist’ was well received by a worldwide audience. It’s truly a fascinating story with a complete perspective of love and fate intertwined.

Whether you use these recommendations or find other books that stand out to you, take time to sit back, relax and read this holiday season.