Women’s volleyball remains perfect; struggles continue for men

The Brock Badgers women’s and men’s volleyball teams travelled to Toronto this past Saturday to take on the York Lions before heading up to North Bay on Sunday to face the Nipissing Lakers.

The women started out the day on Saturday with a 3-1 win (18-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19) against the Lions. Fifth-year Laura Condotta led the team with 15 points and 15 kills, fourth-year setter Emily Armstrong led with 33 assists and first-year libero Aleiah Torres led with 15 digs.

The men followed with a hard-fought game, but ultimately lost to York in five sets (25-23, 18-25, 23-25, 25-11, 13-15). Peter Schnabel and Marcelo Muniz Correa led the squad with 11 points and 17 assists respectively, while third-year Logan House led with nine kills and eight digs.

On Sunday, the Badgers travelled to North Bay to take on the Nipissing Lakers to wrap up the double-header weekend and their four game road trip.

The women remained undefeated, moving to 6-0 with a sweep of the Lakers (25-23, 25-22, 25-21). Fifth-year Darby Taylor had a strong game leading the team with 17 points, 13 kills and three aces. Armstrong led in assists, again, with 31 assists, while Condotta added 12 points, three aces and a team leading ten digs. Third-year Grace Pyatt was solid at the net with four blocks.

“It was a good weekend. Two victories on the road are always good. We’re going to have to play a little tidier, if we’re going to beat Toronto next weekend,” said women’s head coach Steve Delaney. “Darby Taylor had an outstanding weekend, I think she was well over .300 in hitting efficiency for the weekend and had some key aces and blocks for us and Emily Armstrong had a fantastic weekend as well for us at the setter position. We’re 6-0, it’s great, but we got a lot of work left to do.”

Unfortunately, the weekend was not as kind to the men, as they dropped their second game 3-1 (25-23, 16-25, 22-25, 19-25) falling to 2-4 on the season. Logan House led with 12 points and 12 kills. The setters split playing time, with Correa contributing 15 assists and first-year Grant Reddon adding another 16. Fifth-year James Parkinson and first-year Saulius Lianga each had five digs to lead the team.

“Overall, I thought the whole weekend was a fight for our guys. We are heading into mid season where each game you have to show up and battle or else you are in tough against every team in the league. I thought both York served extremely well nearing the end of the match and Nipissing fielded numerous veterans that held their leads once they built them over us,” said men’s head coach Matt Ragogna. “We came out flat on Saturday and on Sunday didn’t have enough gas in the tank to battle it through some long stretches. I thought that we needed to execute our match plans a bit more and make sure that we sided out at a healthy percentage nearing mid to end of sets. Overall, you have to take it as a learning experience. What you do with it ultimately determines if we can adjust to it and build to our next game.”

The Badgers return home on Sunday to take on the Toronto Varsity Blues at 2:00 p.m. (women) and 4:00 p.m. (men) in the Bob Davis Gym.