Thrive Week 2019: Improving student mental health

Monday saw Brock’s Student Wellness and Accessibility Centre (SWAC) in collaboration with Residence Life start the 2019 iteration of Thrive Week on campus.

Thrive Week is a mental health initiative comprised of a variety of events and workshops open to all faculty members and students. The week’s events seek to create a forum for discovering new skills and the resources available at Brock to help students and staff thrive all year long.

These events have been designed to educate, reduce stigma, and promote conversation. Individuals are able to develop specific skills that can be used to build and maintain positive health. Students will also be equipped with resources on how to support individual self-care and resiliency.

This year, Thrive Week will start Monday, November 11 and run until Friday, Nov. 15. It will feature more than 20 unique events hosted by a number of Brock’s Thrive partners.

Some of the events that students can attend throughout the week include:

Surviving and Thriving: Mental Health Fair

On Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., students will be able to attend a mental health fair in Guernsey Market. The fair will have many interactive booths that have tips on self-care, mindfulness and how to cope with anxiety and depression.

Wired for Happiness

Wired for Happiness is described as a crash course on retraining the mind to focus on building themselves rather than having consistently negative thoughts. Students can attend this event on Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. inside the Brock dance studio located in the Walker Sports Complex.

Mini Massages

Brock’s Student Health Services will be offering free mini massages on a first come first served basis to help students relax. Students will be able to get their massages inside of Cairns Atrium on Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

De-stressing through Tai Chi

On Wednesday, students will have the opportunity to attend a free Tai Chi class. Participants will be welcomed to “De-stressing through Tai Chi Exercise” and be guided through select postures by instructor Kevin Fehr. This class will include how to prepare for stressful situations through Tai Chi basics, meditation, motivation and relaxation. The class will be held inside of Pond Inlet from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Comfortable clothing and footwear is recommended.

The Grudge

On Thursday, Nov. 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. inside of Kenmore Lounge, students will be able to attend a focus group on learning how to forgive and not hold onto anger, sadness, confusion and grudges.

Boot Scootin’ and Stress Stompin’

This event will provide an opportunity for students to enjoy a night of country line dancing lessons in Alphie’s Trough on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. It will also give them an opportunity to meet the school chaplains, see the Faith and Life Centre and learn about the student well-being and counselling services the centre offers.

Hidden Signs, Scavenger Hunt

Throughout the duration of Thrive Week, students will be able to participate in a campus wide hunt for ‘Reach Out’ cards for a chance to win one of 20 USB drives. To win a drive, students must collect one of each of the four cards and go to The Hub at TH134 to collect the prize. Hints to the location of some of the cards will be posted on thee Brock SWAC Instagram @brockswac.

All members of the Brock community are encouraged to participate in as many events as possible during the week and continue to maintain positive health throughout the rest of the year.

Students who want to find more information about thrive week can visit brocku.ca/thrive or check the full list of events for the week on ExperienceBU.