Night Against Procrastination 2019: boosting student productivity

A-Z Learning Services and The Hub are hosting the most productive night of the year again. Night Against Procrastination is back to help students get started on big projects and essays.

This event has traditionally been a success with 375 students attending last year. This year Night Against Procrastination will be held on November 13, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. in the Guernsey Market Hall.

This event is important for students as the end of term approaches and those big projects and essays are required to finish off the fall term. Often procrastination is a significant issue for students. It is not always about student laziness, according to Allyson Miller, manager of A-Z Learning Services.

“Procrastination is rarely about laziness, more often than not it is about stress and insecurity. If you are worried about not doing well you don’t want to start it. Just getting past that hump is half the battle and so with this kind of event, the goal is to take some of that worry away. [Students] are surrounded by support. It is very positive and healthy,” said Miller.

In order to help with procrastination, Student Success Services have set up this event to get past the uncertainty students face. This is your one-stop shop to end procrastination. The event will be held throughout the entire Market space. Around the perimeter of the market, students will have the benefits of the professional writing staff, tutoring sessions and mini-workshops on topics such as exam preparation or thesis statements. To recharge, students will be offered popcorn, coffee, hot chocolate and soup, which comes with a bonus soup bowl too. Of course, there will be quiet spaces where students can get work done.

If maxed out on academics, take a quick relaxation break. Activities will be running to help students de-stress such as yoga and indoor gardening.

The goal is to help students get started on big assignments and aims to teach students the importance of starting early.

“We have a tendency to tick things off our list that are easy and quick instead of starting the bigger projects and put them off until later. It seems very productive because you are doing things on your list but the weight of those smaller things does not compare to what the bigger project is worth in your marks,” said Miller.

This event is important to Student Success Services because they are eager to see students succeed.

“We are just there to support them any way we can, to build a wonderful space for the students. It is incredibly safe and they walk away feeling better for it,” said Miller.

Throw on some comfy clothes, grab your computer and textbooks and join Night Against Procrastination for a little bit of fun and a lot of productivity towards those big papers.

To register for the event and for more information go to ExperienceBU.