Homeschooling is not all it’s cracked up to be

Since I’ve had an opinion on homeschooling, I’ve always found it very hard to voice it in a way that gets my point across without offending anyone or hurting people’s feelings.

So, with that said, here goes nothing.

In virtually all situations, homeschooling is the worst possible option for a child’s education, both in an academic and social sense.

Now let me explain my reasoning.

Having grown up going to public schools all my life, I can only pull from personal experiences. I know that schools vary wildly depending on where you live, some people go to private schools (which is a different issue altogether) and some people have different levels of ability, which is when the cracks in the public education system really start to show.

From my own perspective, homeschooling is not a good option for any kid because it deprives them of one of the most important aspects of going to school: social interaction. While it’s not part of the curriculum or anything that you’re tested on from junior kindergarten to grade 12, being stuck in a room for roughly 200 days a year with people you don’t know but are forced to get to know, work and get along with is one of the most invaluable aspects of going to school, something that kids who are homeschooled for any period of time do miss out on, to varying degrees.

There are also major academic concerns with homeschooling as well. While this is all dependent on the parents involved, the curriculum can be very imbalanced. That child is deprived of a more well-rounded education, like the one they would receive in a regular school, be it public or private.

I know that it’s cliché and inaccurate to say that kids who are homeschooled have no friends or are socially awkward, that’s not what I’m getting at. There are tons of ways to socialize kids, like signing them up for sports, clubs, church groups, you name it. But there is something to be said for the constant contact you have with not only other kids your age but with adults as well. They play a major role in how you interact with people and who you are as a person as you get older.

To this day, I am still close friends with people I met at school by the third grade. I know that this isn’t the case for everybody, but these are invaluable friendships to me that I will likely keep for the rest of my life.

Some teachers that I’ve had have also played a major role in shaping my personality and my interests. I’m close enough with some of them that I’m actually friends with them on Facebook.

Only a small portion of school really has to do with the specific things that you learn from day to day. While it’s important to stimulate your brain and to learn the fundamentals like reading, writing and basic math, the bulk of the life long value of school is the social experience, something that can’t be properly replicated in a homeschool environment.

Is that to say that homeschooling is evil or bad? Absolutely not, as I said before, everyone’s experiences and circumstances are different. However, from my perspective, going to public school allowed me to learn who I was, make lifelong friendships and meet valuable mentors and ultimately prepared me for the real world in a way that no other education could have done.