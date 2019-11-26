Condotta, Taylor, show their importance as No. 7 Badgers split weekend

The Brock Badgers women’s volleyball team avoided falling into a slump before the holiday break with a weekend split against Waterloo and Guelph.

On Friday in Waterloo, the Badgers were defeated against the Warriors, falling in five sets (18-25, 16-25, 25-19, 26-24, 15-11) for their second consecutive loss and second overall loss of the season.

“Friday night obviously wasn’t a good night for us, we didn’t play well, we were not ourselves, we made 57 errors and it was [25] hitting errors that we made,” said head coach Steve Delaney. “It was a test, it’s hard to win on the road, especially in a gym like Waterloo’s. What ended up happening was, we were still in it right to the very end, so that was one positive we tried to take away from that.”

Laura Condotta led the team with 16 points, 16 kills and 10 digs, but only managed to hit at a .098 efficiency. Darby Taylor added 14.5 points, 11 kills and 10 digs of her own, while hitting at a better-but-still-not-good .212 efficiency. The team collectively hit at a miserable .170 efficiency.

“I think both of them kind of had off nights against Waterloo,” said Delaney. “Darby and Laura both needed to have bounce back games.”

That is exactly what they did, as Condotta hit at an incredible .533 efficiency, while leading the team with 19.5 points and 17 kills. Taylor hit at a solid .375 with 13.5 points, 13 kills and a team leading eight digs as the Badgers swept the Gryphons (25-19, 25-20, 25-13) at home with ease.

“Darby and Laura are key pieces to our team, if they do well we will do well and … they were both on fire at home against Guelph,” said Delaney. “Which is good when your leadership core has something to prove, which is what I told them they did, that we had something to prove to nobody but ourselves that we’re capable of bouncing back from something like that and we were able to get it done.”

Setter Emily Armstrong added 40 assists, four aces and two beautifully placed dumps against Guelph.

“Emily Armstrong had a really solid game as well, her set location was on against Guelph and she ended up having [13.33] assists per set because of it,” said Delaney. “We tinkered as coaches with our lineup a little bit, tried figured out what would give us the best opportunity to create less errors and I think we did that.”

The lineup tinkering paid off as the team greatly improved, hitting at a phenomenal .418 efficiency, a whole 248 points higher than the night before.

“Now we go into the Christmas break 7-2 and that’s an okay record, but we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us and we’re going to have to be better in the second half,” said Delaney.

The Badgers return to action on January 17 against the 1-7 Trent Excalibur in Bob Davis Gym at 6:00 p.m.