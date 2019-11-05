Badgers welcome new recruits for 2020-21 volleyball season

Recruiting season is already underway. Both of the Brock Badgers volleyball teams have already each signed a recruit for the 2020-2021 season.

The men’s volleyball team will be bringing in 17 year-old Ishaan Thandi from Mississauga Secondary School. From an off-court standpoint, Thandi is interested in the kinesiology program and enjoys the community feel of the Brock’s campus. Thandi is a 6’1 libero for Pakmen Volleyball Club and has previously been coached by head coach Matt Ragogna while playing for Team Ontario in 2018.

“We are very excited and pleased to have Ishaan committing to our program and Brock for years to come. Ishaan brings a calmness and positive presence both on and off the court, which adds value to the culture and performance level of our program,” said Ragogna. “He is able to communicate well with his teammates and has the ability to control the back court at the OUA level of play. From an academic standpoint, Ishaan is a top student who is able to bring a different view to his game and tactical thought processes that continuously add value to his game, our team and the program moving forward. We are very excited to have him aboard and look forward to seeing him in a Badger uniform next season.”

Just as the team is excited to have him, Thandi is excited to be joining the Badgers.

“I love what’s going on at the school from a volleyball standpoint. I want to be a part of something really special that has been built from the ground up. During my visit, the group of guys on the team are very motivated and hardworking. I really have a strong team feeling when with the guys,” said Thandi.

On the women’s side, the team has recruited left side Jenna Vandenbosch, also 17, from École Secondaire Catholique Jean-Vanier in Welland. Vandenbosch has played for Niagara Rapids Volleyball since she was 12, last season her U17 team finished in fourth place in both the U17 and U18 provincials, as well as fifth place at U17 nationals. Vandenbosch does not just bring athletic ability to Brock, she is an excellent student who has been able to maintain a 90 per cent average throughout high school.

“We’re excited for Jenna Vandenbosch, she’s been playing on a strong Niagara Rapids team for the last few years. She’s a 6’1 outside hitter, who’s going to bring some physical presence to the net, as well as some good ball control,” said women’s head coach Steve Delaney.

“[Brock] has a strong volleyball program and my Rapids team had a few chances to practice with [Delaney],” said Vandenbosch.

“I chose Brock University because they offer a good concurrent education program and it’s close to home,” said Vandenbosch.

It is encouraging to see that even with a new season just having commenced, the Badgers are already looking towards the future with the addition of great student-athletes in Thandi an Vandenbosch for next season.