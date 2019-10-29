Successful week for men’s rugby, lacrosse and rowing

Men’s Rugby

The Badgers defeated the Waterloo Warriors 29-12 last weekend to advance to the OUA semifinals. They will travel to Kingston to take on the undefeated Golden Gaels, who received a first-round bye. The Badgers lost their regular season matchup with the Warriors by 15 points, but the return of Dan Challice (who missed a majority of the season with a neck injury) helped lead Brock past Waterloo this time around.

Men’s Lacrosse

The Badgers finished the regular season with a perfect record of 10-0 after a pair of wins over McMaster last weekend. Dating back to last season, Brock has now won 18 straight regular season games. After losing two straight championship games to Western in overtime, the Badgers will look to bounce back and win their first championship in a decade. The Badgers will host the Laurier Golden Hawks this Friday at Alumni Field for their opening postseason matchup, before heading to Quebec for the Canadian University Field Lacrosse Association (CUFLA) championship tournament, the Baggataway Cup, hosted by McGill.

Men’s & Women’s Rowing

The 2019 OUA championships were held this past week and the Badgers took home 14 medals between the men’s and women’s teams. Both programs ultimately finished second in total points behind Western, but it was clear that it was Western, Brock and then everybody else. The third-place Gaels finished 248 points behind Brock on the men’s side, while the women finished 213 points behind the Badgers. The Badgers took home gold in men’s lightweight single, double and eight, while the women brought home gold in lightweight double, four and four-plus