St. Catharines Starter Company Plus program provides grants to new businesses

The St. Catharines Enterprise Centre (SCEC) offers entrepreneurs across Niagara the tools, information and resources they need to help launch and grow their businesses.

The SCEC is a unique partnership between Ontario’s Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and the City of St. Catharines’ Economic Development and Tourism Services department (EDTS).

SCEC serves as part of a network of over 47 similar Small Business Enterprise Centres including offices in Welland and Niagara Falls. The centre provides business support services through the Ontario Network of Entrepreneurs (ONE) such as programs and funding information; seminars and workshops; business plan development and review services; sales and marketing plan assistance; networking events; referrals to qualified business professionals and consulting services.

With support from the SCEC, Josh Boycott brought his dream of a new dining experience on St. Paul Street to life and with the opening of Ludology Boardgame Café in 2018. The centre supported Boycott through Starter Company Plus, a provincial program helping entrepreneurs to be successful in running their new businesses still in their first year of operation with training, mentorship and a variety of grants.

“The guidance from the St. Catharines Enterprise Centre helped me considerably in the beginning with advertising, budgeting, hiring practices and accounting,” said Boycott. “They also helped me with my business plan, managing cash flow and pitching the business to other [potential] funders.”

Designed to support entrepreneurs at the start-up phase, Starter Company Plus is a Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Initiative delivered by the SCEC and is available to those who meet certain criteria. Those interested in benefiting from the program must be Canadian Citizens or Permanent Residents that are 18 years of age or older and have invested at least $1,250 of their own funds into the business.

“Starter Company Plus participants benefit from our business training seminars and learn from local business leaders who have been through the ups and downs of growing a new business,” said Rob Belchior, small business consultant at the SCEC. “After participants complete the program, they become eligible to pitch their businesses for a limited number of grants.”

Boycott received the largest possible grant of $5,000 from the Starter Company Plus program.

“The grant helped me to build Ludology’s extensive games library, something I wouldn’t have been able to do without the program,” said Boycott. “Starter Company Plus and the Enterprise Centre definitely contributed to the success of my business.”

The SCEC looks to continue improving the program and hopes that this year they will increase their number of participants and continue seeing success from last year’s successfully funded businesses.

“31 participants from Niagara received grants during our last round of Starter Company Plus and most have celebrated their two-year anniversaries which is a huge milestone for small businesses,” said Belchior.

Belchior encourages new business owners and entrepreneurs to reach out to the SCEC and learn more about the resources available to support their ventures.

Though applications are currently closed, the SCEC offers the Summer Company program for youth who are in school and planning to start a business. The program includes business training, guidance from the SCEC, mentoring and a grant of up to $3,000. Applications for summer 2020 will open in April or May of that year.

Interested individuals are invited to attend the SCEC Starter Company Plus information session on Tuesday, October 22 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the SCEC building on 14 Ontario St. Those who do not attend are still able to contact the SCEC at 905.688.5601 ext. 1767 or email enterprisecentre@stcatharines.ca for more information. Anyone interested in participating in Starter Company Plus can apply at stcatharines.ca/StarterCompanyPlus by Friday, November 8.