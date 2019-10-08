No. 3 Lions shutout Badgers 5-0

The Badgers were in for a tough test this weekend, as they faced off against the third best team in the country, the York Lions. The Badgers have already defeated one nationally ranked team this season back on September 14, when they beat the then eighth-ranked McMaster Marauders 4-2.

“We know how explosive York can be, they beat Laurier 9-3, so we’ve just got to keep them at bay for as long as we can. We lost to them 3-0 [at York], but we made two mistakes that they scored on us early, and the third goal was a great goal scored by them. If we can limit our mistakes then we’ll stand a chance against them,” head coach Lucio Ianiero said pre-game.

York was able to capitalize on the Badgers’ mistakes, however, as the No. 3 Lions took a commanding 3-0 lead at the half, before tacking on two more in the second to win 5-0. It was the Badgers biggest loss since Sep. 11, 2016, when Laurier also beat them 5-0.

The Lions recorded 15 shots on the day, with 14 of them hitting the net. Brock put up 16 shots, but didn’t record a single shot on net.

“We’ll make adjustments, formation wise, we have a couple formations that we go to depending on who we’re playing against,” said Ianiero. “Sometimes we’ll flip [formations] halfway through a game, mid-half we’ll throw out another formation just to keep the other team guessing what we’re doing. It’s been kind of successful, at times, and at times not so much, but that’s what the game is about. The kids are dialled in, the team is dialled in, they know what their responsibilities are no matter what formation we throw at them, they’ve got to get the job done.”

On a positive note, striker Jared Agyemang was recently named U Sports Male Athlete of the Month for his performance during the month of September that saw him score an OUA-leading 10 goals in nine games.

“It’s fantastic, it puts us on the map,” said Ianiero. “But program aside, I think he’s worked hard, he’s got 10 goals, most in the OUA, and deservedly so, he should’ve got the award. You know we’ve had OUA Athletes of the Week twice this season, and he’s now a U Sports Athlete of the Month.”

The Badgers will have another tough game this Friday when they take on the No. 7 team in the country, the undefeated, division-leading Guelph Gryphons, before facing the 1-5-3 Golden Hawks on Sunday.