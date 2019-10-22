Federal Election 2019 — Liberals win minority government

The governing Liberals only took a minor blow to their seat count in the federal election last night, October 21, 2019, allowing them to secure another term.

The Liberals lost only 20 seats, bringing their seat count down to 157, 13 shy of the 170 needed for a majority government.

The Conservatives made minor gains across the country, save for in Quebec where they lost two seats. All things considered they increased their seat count by 26; from 95 to 121 respectively.

The biggest winners of the night were the Bloc Quebecois and their leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, who not only won his seat in Beloeil-Chambly, but the party increased their seat count from 10 to 32.

Jagmeet Singh and the NDP had a less than favourable night. They under performed projections, only securing 24 seats; a loss of 15 from their previous seat total prior to the election.

The Greens pulled out a surprise victory in Fredericton, New Brunswick. They were able to hold their two seats from before the election as well, increasing their total from two to three seats.

People’s Party leader Maxime Bernier, a former Conservative cabinet minister and leadership candidate, was unable to hold his seat in Quebec, leaving the People’s Party without a single MP.

Talks are expected to begin between the Liberals and the opposition parties regarding how they will maintain confidence. Because the Liberals were unable to secure a majority of the seats, this will require support from other parties in order to ensure they can have a voting majority when the newly elected, or re-elected, MPs return to the House of Commons.