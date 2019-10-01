Dogs and dog lovers welcome at Barktoberfest

Barktoberfest is going to be a tail-waggin’ good time for both dogs and humans at Burgoyne Woods this year. The Lincoln County Humane Society (LCHS) volunteers are hosting this second annual vendor event and walk-a-thon to raise money for their socialization program.

Barktoberfest takes place on Sunday October 6 at Burgoyne Woods in St. Catharines. Registration for the walk starts at 10:00 a.m. and the approximate three kilometre walk begins at 10:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to collect pledges for the walk-a-thon and to bring the dog along. Those looking for a companion, or who do not have a dog of their own, can walk with a trainer and one of the adoptable dogs that take part in their socialization program at LCHS.

The walk-a-thon is a great opportunity for these adoptable dogs to meet their future families.

Their main goal is to get these dogs adopted. Michelle Ashton, a volunteer with LCHS as a dog socialization program coordinator, has been involved with the shelter for the last six years and every year at least one dog has met their family through community events like Barktoberfest.

“[Barktoberfest] is a nice break for the dogs to get out in nature and de-stress from the shelter but they can also meet potential adopters. Someone has come by met a dog, seen them out of the shelter, more relaxed and have adopted them or come back the next week to adopt them,” said Ashton.

The money raised at Barktoberfest goes towards the socialization program that Percy and Sasha take part in at LCHS.

“The money will go back to general animal care which includes the cats and small animals as well. But it will go to some auxiliary medical needs for buying things for [the dogs] like leashes, collars, and toys that help to socialize the dogs,” said Ashton.

The socialization program relies on 50 volunteers who socialize the dogs three times a day, seven days a week.Volunteers take each adoptable dog out to play, socialize, cuddle and occasionally work on training skills too. Some dogs work on sitting, leash training and fetching.

Two of these adoptable dogs have been at the shelter for a little while and Ashton would like to see them meet their families this weekend at Barktoberfest.

Percy, the cattle dog mix, has not found his family yet. He came from the Cayman Islands in late April this year. Percy needs an adopter committed to training him. He also needs a fenced yard, people to love him over 16 years of age and a home free of cats and other male dogs. He has never been a pet before so he needs a special someone to teach him how to be part of a family.

Sasha needs a jogging partner. She is a Siberian husky mix who also needs a fenced yard as well as a family to love her.

Both dogs may make appearances at Barktoberfest.

Join Ashton, her volunteers and of course the dogs at Barktoberfest. Enjoy the 40 vendors both dog related and general interest. Experience the 50/50 draw, raffles, Linda Abbott the animal communicator, a pet massage therapist and pet photography all in support of the socialization program at LCHS.

Registration information can be found at www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/lincoln-county-humane-society/p2p/barktoberfest/. To learn more about adopting a dog like Percy, interested individuals can visit the adoption section at www.lchs.ca.