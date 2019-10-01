Brock United Way to launch campaign with Souper Star Lunch

Brock faculty deans will be doing something special to raise funds for the United Way Campaign. They will be serving hot soup to other faculty members, staff and students.

United Way is an international organization whose goal is to create lasting change and to advance the common good of the community they are founded in. They strive to help community members make an impact in the schools they attend and the areas they live. United Way’s Niagara branch helps vulnerable people in the region to overcome all types of challenges through 114 local programs and special initiatives.

Approximately 50 per cent of funds raised for these programs comes from employee payroll contribution campaigns like Brock’s. Over the past 15 years since Brock’s United Way Campaign was created, the school community has raised more than $1.5 million for United Way.

The campaign’s Souper Star Lunch will also serve as the official launch for the Brock University United Way Campaign 2019. On Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. attendees will be able try six different soups made by six different Sodexo chefs. After sampling each soup, attendees will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite soup of the day. The winning soup and dean who serves it will receive the campaign’s Souper Bowl trophy. The event is set to be hosted in Guernsey Market and will cost $10 for all.

According to Sandy Howe, Brock United Way Campaign co-chair, the Brock community has responded greatly to the lunch over the years. Howe described the usual turnout to the event as a full house and cited the enthusiasm the community has towards the campaign as the reason they have been meeting and exceeding their financial goals.

As of March 2019, more than $186,000 was raised by Brock’s United Way Campaign. This far surpassed the organization’s 2017 goal of $145,000 and last year’s $160,000.

“It’s amazing what a group of dedicated and caring individuals can achieve,” said Howe. “All the money raised will support programs that will strengthen and enhance the quality of life for the people who are most vulnerable in our community.”

According to Howe, United Way is the only organization of its kind within the Niagara Region. While the organization’s fundraising has a noticeable impact on the local community, the partnership Brock has with United Way also extends beyond fundraising. Members of the Brock community have volunteered on all of the United Way’s committees including their board; staff have been sent to the United Way to support their work during the campaign and Brock students have held co-op placements with United Way.

Brock’s United Way Campaign will also be hosting their annual fundraising Trivia Night and Penny Sale on Friday, November 8 at Club Roma starting at 6:00 p.m. Students and staff who missed the Souper Star Lunch and want to donate to the campaign are encouraged to attend.

The United Way Campaign at Brock is hoping to continue its success throughout the rest of the year and encourages students to participate in their initiatives.

Information about all the events hosted by the organization can be found on ExperienceBU and further information about the work United Way does in the community can be found on www.unitedwayniagara.org. Any questions about the Brock campaign can be directed to showe@brocku.ca.