Badgers’ three game win streak snapped by Lions

The Badgers’ three game winning streak was snapped on Saturday, as the now third-place York Lions defeated Brock 2-1 thanks to a late game-winning goal during the 82nd minute. The Lions improved to 4-1-4, while the Badgers dropped to 4-3-3 and sit right behind York in the OUA West standings.

Sydney Sica scored her team-leading third goal of the season for the Badgers, while Kalifornia Mitchell and Haley Walsh scored for the Lions, with the latter responsible for the game winner. Goalkeeper Marilena Spagnolo recorded 10 saves, as the Lions outshot the Badgers 21-9.

“York is a great team and they didn’t allow us to play our game, they’re very technical,” said interim head coach Lucio Ianiero. “We didn’t get to show off too much of our offensive game, but defensively our team has been pretty good; the two goals could’ve been questionably offside but we got the tape, we’ll check it out. Other than that we stuck to our game plan, we hit our objectives, but again, we got scored on from corner kicks and set pieces.”

Given the unforeseen coaching change during the early part of the Badgers’ season, Ianiero admits that it’s taken some time to adjust to the change.

“It’s been a bit of a learning curve for the girls, I think it’s more of a confidence thing from our perspective. They want to know that we have confidence in them, and also have confidence in what [the coaching staff] has presented them and I think that they’ve accepted it wholeheartedly. It’s just a matter of having more time, if we had them from the beginning of the season, we might be looking a little bit different right now.”

The Badgers’ home stretch continues this weekend, as they’ll take on the 6-1-3 Guelph Gryphons Friday afternoon at Alumni Field, before hosting the 1-5-3 Laurier Golden Hawks on Sunday.