Badgers comeback falls short as Warriors hang on

After defeating Waterloo in five straight match-ups from 2013 to 2017, the Badgers men’s rugby team lost for the second straight year against the Warriors, losing by a score of 35-20.

The Badgers put themselves in a bad spot early on, as Waterloo scored two quick tries to take a 14-0 lead. First-year Adam Melia opened the scoring for Brock with a try, bringing the score to 14-5. However, the Warriors brought it to 21-5 before the end of the half.

Brock came out strong during the second half as Melia scored again, as did third-years Steven Commerford and Mitch Wilson. The comeback fell short, however, with Waterloo managing two tries in the half to preserve their lead and move within a point of first place in the OUA West with their 35-20 win.

Waterloo received contributions from all over the field; first-year Philip Murphy, third-year Michael Appiah-Kubi, fourth-year Harrison Cooper, fifth-year Paul Schroeder and graduate student Alexander Bukva each scored a try, while fourth-year Mitch Voralek kicked all the Warriors’ conversions.

“There were a fair amount of ‘unforced errors’ in the game — missed kicks, not winning our own scrums and lineouts and missed tackles, that were very costly against a strong team like Waterloo,” said head coach Phil Sullivan. “We put ourselves in a hole in the first 10 minutes of the game and could not get ourselves out of it.”

The Badgers outscored the Warriors in the second half 15-14 despite missing three conversion opportunities (as well as their one opportunity in the first half). Had Brock played the whole game with the vigor they had in the second half and converted on their kicks, they would have undoubtedly won the game.

Brock has a strong shot at the playoffs this season after missing out last year, now standing at 3-2. They place first in the OUA West and second overall as they head into their bye week.

Following their bye week, the team will head to Guelph for their last game of the regular season to take on the Gryphons at Varsity Field on October 18 at 7:00 p.m.