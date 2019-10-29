Badgers back on track after 2-0 week

The Badgers had a rough start to the season, but with two victories this weekend they seem to have saved themselves from a long term losing streak.

They played a close game against the Laurier Golden Hawks, coming out on top with a final score of 2-1.

Frankie Pucci scored the Badgers’ first goal on a power play early in the second period.

The Badgers struggled on the power play early in their season, so Pucci’s goal was a sigh of relief for the team.

“Our power play has been doing well for us. We’ve got some good options. Just kind of seeing what they’re throwing at us and we have two or three options and we have to run them. I thought our guys stayed pretty disciplined. We had a good chance on the next one too,” said head coach Marty Williamson.

The Badgers’ power play issues seemed to resolve themselves after this game but Williamson still sees room for improvement.

“We’d like to see a little more five on five type offense but we’re grinding now which is a good sign,” said Williamson.

Adam Berg scored the game winner for the Badgers, taking a pass from Christian Girhiny. His position allowed him to beat Laurier goaltender, Matt Williams.

Mario Cavaliere made 27 saves in this game, but a potential shutout was ruined by the Golden Hawks’ first and only goal of the night, with just two minutes remaining in the period. Laurier pulled their goaltender with just over a minute left but the Badgers held it down defensively to earn their first win of the weekend.

“We had a tough weekend [last week] and it’s funny how confidence comes and goes very quickly. They’re feeling good about themselves again and they battled hard tonight so they should feel good about themselves.”

The Badgers headed to Waterloo to play the Warriors on Saturday. Williamson was prepared to face a tough and confident Warriors team.

“They’re feeling good about their game, so whenever you go into another team’s building, they play in the old barn there so I trust that that’ll be a test for us.”

When asked what the Badgers needed to do to keep winning and maintain their confidence, Williamson pointed to the necessity of playing a full game.

“We’re not scoring enough right now to not be a 60 minute team and I thought our discipline was real good and we didn’t find a way to shoot ourselves in the foot and we grinded it out. So we have to keep that mentality and hopefully we can generate a little more offense down the road,” Williamson said.

Perhaps they weren’t expecting that offense to come so soon, but their game against Waterloo was a decisive win. The Badgers looked like themselves again. A confident, high scoring team that brought plenty of offense.

The Badgers lit up the scoreboard to earn a 6-0 win. Mario Cavaliere faced 28 shots, good enough to earn his first shutout of the season.

Johnny Schaefer opened the scoring 30 seconds into the first, setting the tone for the rest of the game. Ayden MacDonald, Jordan Sambrook, and Cosimo Fontana scored in the second. Justin Brack and Tyler Rollo added to the Badgers’ total in the third.

The Badgers will host Ontario Tech on Wednesday and RMC on Friday. Both games will take place at the Seymour-Hannah Centre at 7:15 p.m.