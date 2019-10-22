Badger rookies lighting it up early on

The women’s hockey team started their season on the road this week, playing two games and coming away with four points after winning their game against Windsor (three points) and losing in the shootout to Western (one point).

Fifth-year goaltender, Jensen Murphy, is always impressive in net for the Badgers. She made 30 saves in the game against Windsor and 32 against Western.

Returning veterans Annie Berg and Cassidy Maplethorpe each earned a pair of assists, but it was the Badgers’ rookies who truly shone in these first games.

Mishayla Christiansen started the scoring halfway through the first in the game against Windsor. She was assisted by fellow first year Emma Irwin who picked up the puck after an Annie Berg face-off win and sent it towards the net, where Christiansen deflected for the first goal of her OUA career.

Sarah Brooks got in on the action just over two minutes later when Morgan Dezell flipped the puck up the ice giving Brooks an opportunity for a breakaway.

If Christiansen wasn’t satisfied with her first OUA goal, then her second should more than make up for that. The Badgers crowded the Lancers net, making good use of their power play opportunity. Berg took much of the Lancer’s attention, allowing Christiansen to sneak past the penalty kill and scoop up a pass from Berg just above the face-off circle where she ripped a shot past the Lancers goaltender.

Windsor answered back with two goals in the second but the Badgers held them there to come away with the win.

The second game of the weekend saw another rookie score her first two OUA goals. Western struck early in the first but both of Mikayla Flanagan’s goals came in the second. Her first goal came courtesy of a deflection. Amelia Lackie took a shot from the point which went off Flanagan’s arm and into the Mustang’s net for her first career OUA goal. Like Christiansen the night before, Flanagan was quickly back at the net-front searching for more. Morgan Dezell carried the puck into the attacking zone, and passed it to Berg, who attempted a pass that went of the blade of a Western player’s skate and onto the stick of Mikayla Flanagan. A quick shot from her knees was enough to earn Flanagan the second goal of the game.

The Mustangs tied it up late in the second, and the third period went without a goal sending the two teams to overtime. The Badgers outshot the Mustangs 6-1 but couldn’t bury. Flanagan, Maplethorpe, and Brooks all took shots in the shootout, but only Brooks scored. Emma Suitor and April Clark scored for Western in the shootout, sending the Badgers home with an overtime loss.

The Badgers will meet Queen’s in their home opener this Friday at the Seymour-Hannah arena. The Badgers have not won a game against the Golden Gaels in recent memory but if the rookies play as hot as they played this weekend, anything could happen.