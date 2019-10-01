Annual Grape and Wine Parade held in St. Catharines

Last Saturday, hundreds of performers and thousands of community members banded together in the streets of downtown St. Catharines for the annual Niagara Grape and Wine ‘Parade of Many Colours’.

The parade, which has been running for 68 years, began at approximately 11:00 a.m. and saw a number of local musicians, dancers, acrobats and floats marching along the parade route. Marching began at the intersection of Lake Street and Welland Avenue and ended on Geneva Street near the Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts.

Brock had a float in the parade that was trailed by volunteers, staff, club members and athletes from the school community, all clad in red Brock apparel. The streets of St. Catharines were filled with the Brock spirit while volunteers interacted with each other and the residents of the community.

“It was such an amazing moment to see such a large amount of people come out on the weekend despite mid-term season approaching,” said Brittany Bowen, a fourth-year medical sciences student in attendance. “Everyone was so engaged with the march and the community and that was really heartwarming to see.”

Students and other participants in the parade were encouraged to bring non-perishable food items and other donations for the Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold. Donations were collected along the parade route by Community Care volunteers who will use the donated goods to improve the community’s food and shelter security and to help fund emergency services and support.

The parade is part of the annual two-week long Niagara Grape and Wine Festival. The festival is the largest event of its kind in Canada and is always hosted in downtown St. Catharines. The festival brought in over 100,000 attendees and featured over 100 unique events and wine-tasting opportunities.

The festival ended on Sunday, September 29 in Montebello Park. The day provided the last taste of the wine festival for the year and saw performances from Big Rude Jake, Vinyl Flux and Pink Floyd Niagara.

“The festival has been a really fulfilling experience for me particularly, because I have never been involved with anything like [The Niagara Grape and Wine Festival] in the past,” said Bowen. “Participating in Brock’s own traditions during the festival, like Grape Stomp and the float in the parade, was also very fun.”

Though the Niagara Grape and Wine Festival has officially come to a close, there are a number of events that take place in the region annually.

To keep up to date with the events going on in and around Niagara, interested individuals can keep up with The Brock Press in print and on the web at brockpress.com.