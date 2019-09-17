Brock Grape Stomp back again for Homecoming kick off

One of Canada’s biggest and messiest university traditions is going to be back for another year in Jubilee Court right here at Brock University. Brock’s annual Grape Stomp will be returning Friday, September 20 to kick off this year’s homecoming celebrations.

The Stomp is an institution at Brock and has even garnered national recognition as a Canadian university tradition for the ages. It was ranked second by University Affairs Magazine on a list of the top university traditions in Canada.

The annual stomp will see roughly 750 students squish and squash a metric tonne of concord grapes for an hour from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Beyond getting messy, those first 750 people will also be able to enjoy a free BBQ lunch and live music at the event.

Brock’s President Gervan Fearon, as well as the Brock University Students’ Union (BUSU) executive team will make addresses at the beginning of the event in order to ring in this year’s event and to kick off the stomping.

Hosted by Student Life and Community Experience, students who are hoping to attend are asked to register, either as a team or as an individual participant, on ExperienceBU. According to the event’s page on ExperienceBU, awards will be presented to participants for best costume and for most team spirit.

“[The Grape Stomp] was really fun when I went in my first year. It was super cool to experience with a group of friends and it was a great chance to meet new people. As you might expect, it’s also really messy. Definitely a can’t miss event at Brock,” said Alexandra Hall, a third-year therapeutic recreation and leisure student at Brock.

Grape stomping is regularly done throughout the Niagara Region. Several wineries offer grape stomping opportunities for their patrons throughout the year.

Additionally, every year at the Niagara Grape and Wine Festival there is the Mayors’ Invitational Grape Stomp. The event is run in partnership between the Niagara Grape and Wine Festival, Grape Growers of Ontario, JCI St. Catharines and Skycomp Solutions.

Grape stomping is significant for Niagara, given the popularity of wineries and wine making within the region. It also impacts tourism and the regional economy as a whole. Grapes are a major symbol of Niagara not only to the rest of Ontario, but throughout Canada and the world.

Individuals or teams interested in attending the annual Grape Stomp on Friday September 20, 2019 must RSVP for the event on ExperienceBU.