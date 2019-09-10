Grape and Wine Festival ready for another great year in Niagara

The annual Grape and Wine Festival is in its 68th year and is larger than ever before. This Niagara region staple will take place from September 14-29.

The festival anticipates bringing in over 120,000 attendees to over 100 unique events and tasting opportunities. While entry to some of the festivities is free, in order to enjoy the main event, namely the wine, there are passes available for purchase online.

According to the organizers, 30 wineries will be participating in this year’s festival, on top of 20 culinary vendors selling desserts and other non-alcoholic beverages. The different event passes offer credits or vouchers for use at any of the wineries that are affiliated with the festival.

In addition to the wine, there will be two parades during the festival. The Pied Piper Parade, held on Saturday Sep. 21, allows kids aged up to 12 years old to join the Parade of Many Colours and make their way down the shortened parade route. On Sep. 28, they will hold the Grande Meridian Parade, which is set to feature hundreds of musicians, dancers, acrobats, entertainers and floats throughout the streets of downtown St. Catharines.

This year the traditional Montebello Park layout will be changing in order to take advantage of the park’s natural beauty. To round out this change an exclusive wine lounge will make its debut in the Montebello Park Rose Garden.

The focus will also be on making the event more photogenic, or “Instagram-ready”, which means the addition of pop-ups and backdrops for photo opportunities all throughout Montebello Park. They will be a part of the #MyWineLife pop-up art installation exhibit.

The festival offers a great opportunity to enjoy some of Niagara’s world famous wines and experience a sense of community that only comes during the festival.

For more information on the events scheduled, and to purchase passes for the festival, you can go to niagarawinefestival.com. You can also follow them on Instagram @niagarawinefest.