Community BBQ brings students and community members together

Community BBQ, hosted by Student Life and Community Experience reinforced positive neighbourhood relations and brought together the student and Thorold communities.

The event took place on Front Street in Thorold on Saturday September 14 from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Front Street is located in Downtown Thorold, which is populated with both post-secondary students and families. It was a festive event with a free barbecue and snacks.

The City of Thorold partnered with Brock University to close down Front Street and host the street festival to welcome students for the start of the new school year and improve the relationship between the students and the community. There were a variety of activities at the street festival, such as fitness classes, to appeal to various student interests. Other activities like lawn darts, basketball and several other backyard games allowed students to unleash their friendly competitive spirits.

As mementos of their experience at this community event, the festival offered prizes and contests for the community and students to participate in.

According to Rebecca Balyk, a third year Nursing major who also works for Student Life and Community Experience, various companies were present on Front Street as vendors. Each vendor set up a booth where they gave out free samples and shared information about their companies.

Brock students, while also residents of neighbouring communities, affect the communities they live in. Events like the Community BBQ help students and community members realize that they can all contribute to making Thorold a better, safer and friendlier place to live.

For more information, please contact Student and Community Life Experience at 905-688-5550 ext 6321 or to learn more about positive neighbourhood relations visit brockocl.ca or brocku.ca/student-life/.