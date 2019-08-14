Your first steps as a future Badger

Excited to start your new journey at Brock University? Nervous about what to expect? Welcome Week and the New Student Welcome are the perfect launch pads to get involved and become well-acquainted with the Brock community.

As a first-year student, there is a lot to figure out and it can seem daunting, but thankfully there are a lot of incoming Badgers who are experiencing the same new things. Transitioning from high school to university can be tough, but Welcome Week will help make your transition as smooth as possible.

Welcome Week at Brock is a collaborative week-long event which involves various areas across Brock’s campus. Great opportunities are offered by the Brock University Students’ Union (BUSU) which will be hosting events and programming throughout the week. These events provide a way for students to get involved and meet some new people.

The week begins with a kick-off event. It’s an exciting time to bust out your favourite dance moves, make some new friends and celebrate officially being a Badger.

Every year, Welcome Week unites music lovers and concert-goers at the Big Ticket Concert. It provides a way for students to jam out to popular artists they might not otherwise get to see perform. In the past, artists like Alessia Cara and Desiigner have headlined the concert.

Getting involved on and off campus is a great way for students to enhance their Brock experience. Stop by the Vendor Fair to find out how students can get involved in clubs, in the community and get some free swag too.

The Brock Society of Off-Campus Students (SOCS) plans programs for off-campus students. During Welcome Week, SOCS will be hosting their annual Off-Campus BBQ to provide students with an opportunity to socialize and enjoy good food. The society is also active throughout the year so off-campus students can stay engaged in the Brock community.

For those in residence, during the first few weeks your Don will plan events that help you to get to know the other students in your house/hall/court or block. The Summer Games is a major event that happens in residence. For students who live in residence, it’s a great way to have some competitive fun. Dons are your go-to person while living in residence and are there to answer all your questions from where your dining hall is to where your classes are.

There are various academic orientations on September 3 following the New Student Welcome. It’s a great way to meet some of the faculty before classes start or to ask your questions about your program.

Transitioning from high school to university can seem scary but it is also an exciting time. With the help of The Brock Press, New Student Welcome and academic orientation, students can be well on their way to becoming successful Badgers. Throughout the year, there are other cool events such as Homecoming, bubble soccer, Brock Cares Day of Service, Ghost Walks and Isaac’s Halloween Party.

To find out more about events and ways to get involved, follow BUSU at @brockbusu or log into ExperienceBU. The Welcome Week schedule can be found at brocku.ca/orientation.