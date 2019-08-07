How to navigate Sakai and all of Brock’s major online hubs

One vital tool you will have to become familiar with while at Brock is the Sakai portal; this is essentially your central hub for all your classes. Each course has its own tab, along with several sub-tabs that contain documents like lecture slides, assignment sheets, your marks, the syllabus, etc. Bookmark this tab on your browser as you will be using it constantly. You will also get emails from your professors and teaching assistants that will appear on Sakai, so you should get in the habit of checking it regularly.

Every professor has their own style; some post the entire course on Sakai, which is great if you have an 8:00 a.m. class and happen to ‘miss one’, as the entire lecture will be posted along with all important announcements. Some professors will feel the exact opposite, however, and post nothing to Sakai, ensuring that attendance is mandatory.

In terms of your marks, they will almost always be posted to Sakai, but you won’t necessarily be notified when that happens. So if you are keen on knowing your marks the minute they go up, be sure to check Sakai often. Other places you might find marks are through the Brock portal (my.brocku.ca) under the ‘Course and Marks Inquiry’ tab. This is where your marks are officially registered. There might occasionally be a discrepancy between the two platforms, so just know that the official marks are on the portal, not Sakai. The portal is less of a daily resource, but is still important nevertheless. You’ll register for courses through it, as well as make tuition and residence payments (if applicable), but you won’t need to access it nearly as often as Sakai and your student email. Your Brock email is where you will be sent any and all information regarding your classes, including last-minute announcements. Check this regularly, otherwise you’ll be wondering why only six people came to your 9:00 a.m. Monday lecture. Classes occasionally do get cancelled.

You can access all these platforms from your phone, but it’s much better from a computer or tablet. You can download the Outlook app and access your email easily from your phone, but as far as the portal and Sakai, you will probably have to be doing a lot of zooming and squinting. Like everything else in university, all these tools take a little bit of getting used to, but it’s pretty simple and easy to catch on.