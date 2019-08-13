How to make residence feel like home

Moving into an on-campus residence can either be one of the most exciting or daunting experiences that can often make or break your first year experience.

For most students, going to university is the first time they will be living away from home, which can impact them on a number of levels. While missing home is completely natural, there are a few ways you can help ease your nerves and eventually grow to appreciate and love the residence experience.

As a new student, you tend not to realize how much time you will inadvertently spend inside your residence room once the school year starts. To help you feel at home in the new space, bring familiar objects from home such as photographs of family and friends. While Brock University’s residences don’t allow for complete redecoration, a few sentimental items from home will definitely help you to feel more comfortable.

Another effective way to make your residence feel like home is to maintain the lifestyle and routine you had prior to starting university. While the first step to feeling at home is altering the aesthetic of your residence, it can be hard to feel a true sense of comfort unless your actions in university mirror your lifestyle prior to moving in. Try taking time out of each day to incorporate things you did at home, whether that is playing music, going for a run or reading a book.

Brock hosts a number of events that cater to a variety of interests. For first-year students, Welcome Week offers the first taste of the things that regularly take place on campus and residence. From club meetings and events to keynote speakers and residence bonding activities, there are countless opportunities to get involved in something new and/or interesting and meet new like-minded friends while you’re at it.

It can be intimidating to enter a new social circle, or it may seem like a waste of time to go to an event not geared towards your current interests, but attending campus events is a great way to help cope with the anxiety of being in a new environment. As an added bonus, many of the events held at Brock are free and often offer free swag and free food.

Thankfully, in our generation, communication with friends and family is easier than ever. With social media from Instagram to FaceTime, a conversation with a loved one is a click or tap away — no matter how far apart you might be. These conversations will almost certainly make you feel like you’re at home again, even if it’s just for a moment.

If you are moving into residence in the fall, you can reach out to any member of the Residence Life Team with questions or concerns you might have and any advice you need. Interested students are encouraged to check out ExperienceBU for events occurring on and off-campus in advance of their first day of classes.