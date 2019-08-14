Get involved: ExperienceBU and the CWC

When starting university, it can be easy to solely focus on class and nothing else, missing many extracurricular opportunities.

While the educational aspect of university might take up the majority of your time, you’ll ultimately make your fondest university memories by engaging with the community, on or off campus. Getting involved around campus will make your university experience more memorable and enjoyable.

The best way to get involved on campus is to check out ExperienceBU. ExperienceBU is a website that you can use to track all registered campus clubs and organizations, learn about the events they are hosting and ask them how you can get involved. All of these clubs are entirely run by Brock undergraduate students. ExperienceBU can always be monitored to see what Brock’s clubs and other affiliated organizations have to offer.

Getting involved on campus fosters personal development. Many organizations and clubs offer various ways for you to build on interpersonal skills that could be beneficial to you, particularly in the workforce. If this sounds like something you are interested in, then check out the Campus Wide Co-Curriculum (CWC). The CWC is a guide that helps you navigate extracurricular opportunities at Brock so that you can maximize both your personal growth and your time. If you complete all of the required domains by the time you walk across the stage at convocation, you will be awarded red cords for your outstanding extracurricular achievement.

Both ExperienceBU and the CWC are great resources that are available through Student Life for students to make the most out of their time at Brock. While extracurriculars do offer great opportunities for professional development, getting involved with groups that you are passionate about is a great way to relieve stress, meet new people and experience unique opportunities. So make sure you put yourself out there, get involved and have fun.

Interested students can find ExperienceBU and the CWC at brocku.ca/experiencebu.