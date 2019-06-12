Police make second arrest in Village incident

Yesterday, the Niagara Regional Police announced that they had made a second arrest in connection to the Village residence incident on March 21. Omar Azimi, 19-year-old male of Whitby, is being charged with the alleged offences of assault with a weapon and two counts of aggravated assault. This comes almost two months after the first arrest on April 16, when Abdul Zaman of Brampton was charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and fraudulently obtaining food.

On March 21, police responded to reports of a possible shooting at Brock University. Following their investigation, it was determined that three Brock students were assaulted by two male suspects. It was also reported that the weapons used were a knife and pellet gun.

As of June 11, the Niagara Regional Police believe there are no outstanding subjects related to the Village incident.