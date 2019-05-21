Brock community mourning the loss of fourth-year student

The Brock University community is mourning the loss of Jennifer Popescu, who died suddenly on Wednesday, May 15. Popescu was a student in the Faculty of Applied Health Sciences, set to graduate next month with her undergraduate degree in Biomedical Sciences, and was going to begin her master’s degree in the fall.

According to a news release from Brock University, Popescu is survived by her parents, Tamara and Florin, her sister Jessica and her fiance Jesse Van Belle. Brock University has lowered their flags today to half-mast in memory of Popescu.

If you know someone who is in grief, contact Brock University’s personal counselling services. They are one of three student-focused services provided by the Student Wellness and Accessibility Centre and can help with various issues and coping strategies. For more information, please visit their website at https://brocku.ca/swac/. The Brock Press offers our condolences to the Popescu family.