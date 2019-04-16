Police make one arrest following Village residence investigation

Niagara Regional Police confirmed they made an arrest following an investigation regarding the incident that took place at Brock University on March 21.

Abdul Zaman, a 20-year-old male was arrested and is currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing on April 17. Zaman is being charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and fraudulently obtaining food.

Zaman was involved in the evening event at Village residence on March 21, which led to heavy police presence on campus.

At approximately 8:00 p.m. that evening, police were called to Brock with a report of a shooting.

Police investigation determined that there was no shooting, but three Brock students were confronted by two suspects. Zaman and the second suspect assaulted the three students and later fled the campus in a car before police arrival.

The weapons used by the suspects were a knife and a pellet gun.

The three Brock students were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and were later released.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and are actively searching for the second male suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 905-688-4111, dial option 3, badge #9495.