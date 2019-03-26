The polls have closed and the students and community have voted for this year’s winners in The Brock Press: Badgers Athletic Awards for 2018-19.

Congratulations goes out to all the winners, as well as all the other athletes, coaches and programs nominated on terrific seasons.

Full voting results can be found below.

These awards are not affiliated with the Brock Sports department.

Rookie of the Year:

Logan Thompson (Men’s Hockey)

Results:

Logan Thompson (MHKY) – 62.1%

Jamie Holland (WVB) – 13%

Breanna Jeremiah (WRUG) – 12.3%

Sam Steep (MCURL) – 9.3%

Mark Naqvi (MVB) – 3.1%

Male Athlete of the Year:

Logan Thompson (Men’s Hockey)

Results:

Logan Thompson (MHKY) – 50.3%

Jevon Belfour (WRES) – 18.4%

Logan House (MHKY) – 14.1%

Chase Porter (BASE) – 9.8%

Aaron Olmstead (FEN) – 1.2%

Logan Thompson’s career at Brock may be over after one season, but the goaltender did not disappoint. After a great career in the WHL with the Brandon Wheat Kings, Thompson joined the Badgers and won OUA Rookie of the Year, OUA Goalie of the Year and was named an OUA First Team All Star. He finished third in the OUA with 2.22 goals against average, second with a .934 save percentage, first with 770 saves and had a league high 18 wins.

Prior to his season with Brock, Thompson was invited to the Washington Capitals development camp, and has now signed with the ECHL’s Adirondack Thunder. Through seven games with the Thunder, Thompson has a 2.38 goals against average and a .926 save percentage.

Female Athlete of the Year:

Laura Condotta (Women’s Volleyball)

Results:

Laura Condotta (WVB) – 34.1%

Jensen Murphy (WHKY) – 23.2%

Hannah Taylor (WRES) – 17.7%

Melissa Tatti (WBB) – 11.6%

Laura Court (ROW) – 7.3%

Terri Weeks (CURL) – 6.1%

It was an impressive season for Brock women’s volleyball with Laura Condotta at the forefront. As a team they went from six wins a season ago to 13. Condotta, as an individual, was named OUA Player of the Year and an U Sports All-Canadian. She finished fourth in the OUA with 3.50 kills per set, fifth with 245 total kills and eighth in digs with 230.

As an outside hitter, Condotta was repeatedly the go-to option when the Badgers needed a point. Highly trusted by her setters to get a good swing, Condotta picked up a lot of points playing the ball off the block. She was also a very consistent server for the team.

Program of the Year:

Wrestling

Results:

Wrestling – 41.7%

Ringette – 20.2%

Men’s Hockey – 19%

Cheerleading – 9.5%

Curling – 5.4%

Men’s Lacrosse – 4.2%

For the second consecutive year, Brock Wrestling has earned Program of the Year. To give them credit for one year doesn’t feel right, as this has been a dynasty over the last three decades. For the women’s team, they won there 18th OUA Championship in 21 years and eighth straight U Sports Championship. The men have been just as impressive with their fourth consecutive OUA Championship (20th in the last 25) and sixth straight U Sports Championship (19th since 1992).

The programs success doesn’t just stop at the university level, as Brock wrestlers go on to succeed at the National and International stage.

Event of the Year:

Steel Blade Classic

Results:

Steel Blade Classic – 62.4%

Homecoming – 20.0%

Wounded Warriors – 11.5%

Hometown Baseball – 6.1%

It’s the third year in a row that the Steel Blade Classic has been voted the Event of the Year for Brock Sports. A yearly event held on the Friday of Homecoming weekend, the Steel Blade Classic has become the go-to event hosted at the Meridian Centre. Roughly 5,000 people were in attendance for the hockey game between Brock and Guelph, in which the Badgers won it 3-1 en route to one of the best regular seasons ever for men’s hockey.

Rivalry of the Year:

Guelph Gryphons

Results:

Guelph Gryphons – 48.8%

McMaster Marauders – 21.0%

Western Mustangs – 21.0%

Laurier Golden Hawks – 9.3%

Guelph was the clearcut rival according to voters. The Gryphons had the edge over Brock, as the Badgers posted a 15-16-1 record in a majority of team sports this past year. Badgers also failed to win a single playoff game against the Gryphons, going 0-4 in team sports. It could be said that the Badgers had an extremely tough year against the Gryphons, an athletic department that most Brock teams share a division with.

Coach of the Year:

Marty Calder (Wrestling)

Results:

Marty Calder (WRES) – 33.3%

Marty Williamson (MHKY) – 23.6%

Steve Delaney (WVB) – 21.2%

Stefanie Pavlovich (WRUG) – 13.9%

Murray Etherington (CURL) – 7.3%

Tim Luey (MLAX) – 0.6%

It’s no surprise that Marty Calder is Coach of the Year for the third time in four years. He led both the women’s and men’s teams to OUA and U Sports championships, and was named Coach of the Year at both tournaments. From being a wrestler himself at Brock, Calder has become one of the most respected wrestling coaches in North America with his leadership at Brock.

Social Media Account of the Year: Brock Men’s Hockey

Results:

Men’s Hockey – 32.5%

Women’s Volleyball – 26.1%

Women’s Rugby – 19.1%

Women’s Soccer – 14%

Men’s Baseball – 8.3%

With 1,970 followers on Twitter and 1,818 followers on Instagram, the men’s hockey account receives the respect following a program high with 19-wins. The account provided game updates, graphics and promoted home games. The success of the team has put their social media accounts ahead. It’s the first time the award has not been awarded to Brock men’s basketball.

Men’s hockey can be followed on Twitter and on Instagram (@BrockMensHockey).