Olmstead brings home gold, bronze at 2019 provincials

The 2019 Ontario Fencing Provincials were held in Kingston this past weekend, and the Badgers built upon their performance at the OUA Fencing Championships. For Aaron Olmstead, who was fencing in his hometown of Kingston, a medal at provincials would be the finishing touch on what has been a terrific season for him.

The OUA All-Star won gold in the junior men’s sabre event, beating Cutting Edge Fencing Club’s Fabian Van Der Merwe in the finals. Olmstead also brought home a bronze in senior men’s sabre, losing to silver medalist Garrett Whealen of Royal Military College.

The two-day competition saw hundreds of fencers compete in the three categories of fencing; epée, sabre and foil. Epée sees a more traditional duel take place, one where the entire body is welcome to attacks. Foil is similar to epée, except that the chest is the only acceptable target. Finally, sabre sees a number of slashing attacks to the upper body (head, torso, arms).

While Olmstead was the only Badger to medal, third year physics major Malcom McLeod finished fifth in senior men’s foil, a competition that saw nearly 50 fencers participate.

In the senior men’s epée event, other Badger finishes include Mark Horvath (43rd), Oluwasijbomi Akintola (44th), Ryan Laxton (47th) and Matthew Lazaris-Brunner (49th). Davin Cyr finished 34th in senior men’s foil, and Omsharan Rampertaub placed 26th in senior men’s sabre.

Elena Testana finished 13th in senior women’s foil, Wynne Reichheld finished 13th in senior women’s sabre, Glena Hussein placed 12th in junior women’s epée and 35th in senior women’s epée, while Madgaline Nejman and Tamara Tait finished 13th and 36th in senior women’s epée, respectively.

Up next for the Badgers fencers is the Canadian University Fencing Nationals, an event that will be held from May 17-19 in Quebec City, Quebec.